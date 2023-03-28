Syracuse 2nd varsity 8 wins ACC Crew of the Week after Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s second varsity 8 earned Atlantic Coast Conference Crew of the Week honors on Tuesday. At the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual on Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the crew swept its races.

In the first race earlier on Saturday, Syracuse defeated Rutgers and Harvard-Radcliffe. They finished nine seconds ahead of Harvard-Radcliffe and 13 seconds ahead of Rutgers. In the second race of the day, the crew defeated the Iowa by almost 40 seconds.

The boat included the strokes of Zoe Acosta, Lena Radke, Heather Stafford, Emmie Frederico, Olivia Schaertl, Lauren Coop, Lea Dahn and Kate Ryan. Caleigh Grimes coxswained the boat.

Head Coach Luke McGee described the second varsity 8’s performance as “super gritty” in a press release on Tuesday. In total, Syracuse won all ten of its races at the regatta.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday when it travels back to Cooper River for the Doc-Hosea Invitational.