SU law professor placed on administrative leave amid assault allegations

Syracuse University College of Law professor Terry Turnipseed was placed on administrative leave following assault allegations at Turning Stone Resort Casino, WKTV reported Friday.

The assault was reported at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York in an elevator of TS Steakhouse and a nearby parking garage, the news station reported. Surveillance camera footage reportedly showed a man holding a woman by her throat before she was able to free herself, syracuse.com reported. WKTV also reported the man was found with a clump of the woman’s hair in his pocket after pulling her out of a car by her hair.

SU was made aware of the allegations against Turnipseed on Feb. 22 and put him on administrative leave that same day, preventing Turnipseed from being on campus, according to a Saturday email sent to law students from Craig Boise, dean of SU’s College of Law.

“Syracuse University and the College of Law vehemently condemn sexual and relationship violence and will not tolerate it on our campus or within our community,” Boise wrote in the email.

In another email to law students on Feb. 24, Boise said that Turnipseed, who has served as a professor at SU since 2004, was placed on immediate leave for “personal reasons.” Boise also said that students enrolled in Turnipseed’s courses would receive separate communication regarding class completion. Turnipseed’s faculty profile no longer appears on the College of Law’s website as of Monday.

Boise said in Saturday’s email that the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement and has been referred to SU’s formal disciplinary and employment process. Boise said no further information can be released due to the active nature of the investigation, but the situation will continue to be monitored.