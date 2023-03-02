Students express frustration after SU reports anti-LGBTQ graffiti in Watson Hall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Editor’s note: this article contains mentions of anti-LGBTQ language

Derogatory language directed toward the LGBTQ community was allegedly found on a bathroom door and mirror at Watson Hall on Feb. 23, according to an email from SU sent to Watson Hall’s residents, prompting a Wednesday night gathering of SU officials and students to address the bias incidents.

Over 30 SU students and staff from the university’s Bias Response Team, the Office of Student Living and residential staff met at the Life Sciences Complex to discuss the two bias incident reports identifying the markings on Watson Hall’s third and fourth floors. Quincy Bufkin — SU’s assistant director for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Office of Student Living — notified Watson residents on Tuesday afternoon about the reports and the Wednesday night forum.

The standard for publicly reporting hate speech and other bias-related incidents is to post the incident to DPS’s Bias Incident Reports website within 48 hours unless the report jeopardizes active investigations, according to the website. As of Wednesday night, the incident has not been added to the Bias Incident Reports website or disclosed in a campus-wide email.

An anonymous source told The Daily Orange that derogatory words were allegedly spray painted in white on the Watson door and mirror on the night of Feb. 23. The source said both words were allegedly written with reference to the name of a student, though Bufkin said the office couldn’t guarantee the language targeted a specific student.

There is no suspect as of Wednesday night, Bufkin said. DPS is actively investigating the incident.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our residence halls or anywhere else on campus,” Bufkin’s Tuesday email to Watson residents read.

Bufkin said SU Facilities Services initially contacted him about the graffiti. DPS conducted two rounds of investigations, said Kofi Addai, SU’s associate director for Stop Bias Education.

Bufkin acknowledged that DPS and Facilities Services didn’t record the incidents soon enough, saying the two need to improve to ensure effective incident reporting and work toward prevention of future incidents.

Students who attended the Wednesday meeting expressed anger over the lack of transparency among SU officials, as well as the lack of accountability for students who commit bias-related incidents.

Jordan Beasley, the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for SU’s Student Association, said he was tired of the university holding bias meetings repeatedly if students accused of hate speech and using derogatory terms aren’t going to be held accountable.

“This university has a history and a pattern of embodying homophobia… SU likes to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, but then when it comes down to it, we do things such as workshops,” Beasley said.

While the investigation is underway, Bufkin said officials plan to listen to the people who were impacted by the two reported bias incidents.

“I think the important part is that we support the people who this impacts, as well as continue with the investigation and make sure that this does not happen again,” Bufkin said.