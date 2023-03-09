Staying in Syracuse for spring break? Check out these 5 concerts

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

The Lost Horizon

Start your weekend off with new music at The Last Horizon as rock band The Kicks plays an album release show. The four person band from Syracuse will be playing music from their new album “Disorder,” and will be joined by special guests Lemon Law, Champagne Blondes and Dogs Playing Poker.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m.

Price: $12

Buried Acorn Brewing Company

Stop by Buried Acorn Brewing for a house and techno music celebration. The event will feature music from Justin Johnson, 3PO, Mack Bango, Chris Allen, Sean Place and The Technician. Music will go late into the night — the event is expected to end around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

When: Friday March 10, at 7 p.m.

Price: $12.69

Funk ‘n Waffles

Looking for a funky Friday? Stop by Funk ‘n Waffles on Friday night to see a performance from Driftwood, featuring special guest The Old Main. Driftwood is an Americana/Folk-Rock band hailing from Binghamton and brings a fun twist on traditional Americana music. Tickets can be purchased online and the doors open at 7 p.m.

When: Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

Price: $23.63

Funk ‘n Waffles

Stop by Funk ‘n Waffles on Saturday afternoon to see a performance by My So-Called Band. Featuring four central New York natives, the ‘90s cover band has performed at gigs all over the area. In the summer of 2017, the group broke a Guinness World Record by playing 90 shows in 90 hours. Tickets can be purchased online and the doors will open at 12 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

Price: Free

The Oncenter

Symphoria will be playing a selection of music from the United States as a part of their “American Voices” program this Saturday. The orchestra will be playing music from Sean O’Loughlin, the principal pops director of Symphoria, as well as Roberto Sierra, Duke Ellington and Aaron Copland. Tickets can be bought online at Symphoria’s website.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $24, $5 with valid college ID