Sports world reacts as Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s career ends

Within hours of head coach Jim Boeheim leaving his postgame press conference following an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament defeat to Wake Forest, Syracuse Athletics announced that the 47-year head coach would not be returning next season. While it had been rumored for years that Boeheim’s retirement was impending, the sports world took to Twitter to share their reactions to one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college basketball leaving his post for the first time in nearly five decades.

Congrats to ⁦@therealboeheim⁩ on a FANTASTIC career – Bleeds ORANGE!

Lasting 47 yrs in power leagues will be hard to duplicate.Yes with Social media-transfer portal & the NIL it will be tough to survive 40

plus yrs. ⁦@Cuse_MBB⁩ via @ESPN App https://t.co/xZ0iiyJopt — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2023

Congratulations to Coach Boeheim on one of the great runs in the history of sports. One of the last remaining connections to the golden age of college hoops. Wishing him good health and happiness in the next chapter of his life. pic.twitter.com/5NA7fJQmsG — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 8, 2023

Statement from ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips on Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim who is out as the head coach of the Orange after 47 seasons. pic.twitter.com/YqFKBxGTZ9 — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) March 9, 2023

ESPN commentator and former Duke assistant coach Jay Bilas said this after the announcement: “I first met Jim Boeheim when I was 17 years old and he was recruiting me as the Syracuse head coach. I can’t think of basketball without thinking of Jim Boeheim. The accomplishments are so many, you can’t list them.”

“I can’t think about basketball without thinking of Jim Boeheim.”@JayBilas on the end of Boeheim’s tenure with @Cuse_MBB. pic.twitter.com/8KFM02DHNz — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 9, 2023

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins, who was next in line at one point to take over for Boeheim, said this when he heard the news: “Very few people can do it for that long. He’s given his heart and soul to that school. I’m surprised they haven’t given him a statute in the middle of campus. You think of Syracuse University, you think of Jim Boeheim.”

Washington HC and long-time former Syracuse Asst. Coach Mike Hopkins says he is shocked by the news of Jim Boeheim retiring and offers some initial thoughts on the news. pic.twitter.com/HIScPhWZSB — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) March 8, 2023

There will never be another Jim Boeheim. The greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for. A man that gave a city, program, and university everything he had his whole life with countless accomplishments. Excited for a lot of golf in our future, love you pops ❤️🍊 pic.twitter.com/EAtDnjSZEw — Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) March 8, 2023

Syracuse announces that Jim Boeheim is retiring and will be replaced by Adrian Autry. Don’t know that we’ll ever see another coach spend 47 years as the head coach at his alma mater. Quite the legacy. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 8, 2023

It’s not only because he is too stubborn or mean or arrogant to walk away; he is, no doubt, many of those. Mostly, he’s too reluctant. This is less about the fight to stay and more the fear of letting go. An awkward goodbye for @therealboeheim, @Cuse_MBB https://t.co/k2oBnRq30N — Dana O’Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 9, 2023

Former Indiana and Georgia head coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean said this after hearing of Boeheim’s retirement: “He wants to come back, that’s what it sounds like to me. Has he given his retirement speech? Probably. But it does not sound to me like he wants to hang it up. Selfishly, I hope he doesn’t.”

I’m well versed in Tom Crean speak, so I understand this rambling, but the Jim Boeheim comments are just stunning! pic.twitter.com/rktm0Pv0L8 — Hooparazzi (@Cabbyfromgreene) March 8, 2023

From start to finish, Jim Boeheim was a legendary coach at Syracuse 👏 🔶 5 Final Four appearances

🔶 2003 national champion

🔶 Second-most wins by a men’s head coach in Division I history pic.twitter.com/0tiJQT4kTU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2023

BREAKING: Jim Boeheim will not be returning as the men’s basketball coach at Syracuse. Tony and Mike reflect on his legendary coaching career: pic.twitter.com/RpFfYlezWJ — PTI (@PTI) March 8, 2023

Coach Boeheim will always be the real Mayor of this town. His legacy on and off the court is unmatched, from 5 Final Fours and a National Title in 2003 to the generosity of the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation. The City of Syracuse is a better place because of him. Thanks, Coach.🍊 — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) March 9, 2023

Thank you to @therealboeheim for the impossible to count number of moments and memories @Cuse_MBB has given all of us for 47 seasons. A one of a kind and incredibly loyal friend to so many of us…no one has done more for Syracuse than Coach. Best to all the Boeheims!

🍊🏀 — MikeTirico (@miketirico) March 9, 2023