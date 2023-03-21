How romance novels prove that reading doesn’t have to be so daunting

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

As college students, we are constantly reminded of the importance of credible sources and rigorous curriculums. Most majors require the reading of academic texts or nonfiction accounts which involves a lot of brain power and may not be as fun to read. So, why not try a different route?

Romance novels have a notoriously bad rap as a trashy genre of books for women when they don’t want to read anything of substance or want to read about attractive men. Not only is the notion sexist, but it encourages many people not to read at all. This genre may be the reality television of the book world where people judge others for the media that they consume. There is a difference between empowerment in finding what brings you joy and prioritizing it.

Recently, the author Colleen Hoover has become extremely popular, especially on TikTok, and sold more books in 2022 than Dr. Seuss. She also holds six of the New York Times’ current top 10 spots for the paperback fiction best-seller list.

During the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone had more time on their hands, reading as a pastime surged. Self-care became more popular, and so did the idea of the importance of doing things just for pleasure.

Romance novels have historically been seen as books that “don’t count” because they are not as intellectually challenging. But this isn’t the only reason to read books. Books can provide an escape from reality, which is especially important during the college years that can be stressful with exams, future career expectations and potentially life-changing decisions.

One of the biggest arguments against romance novels is that they do not challenge your brain in the same way as non-fiction texts. You might not be learning new information about historical events, but you can learn more about yourself from the characters that you relate to and sometimes even more from those who are nothing like you. While reading, you are still exercising your brain, building stamina to focus, improving your vocabulary and enjoying yourself. Even if it is not expanding your historical knowledge, reading a fictional novel is much better than not reading at all.

In a society where we are all pushing to be the best, whether it’s making the most money, working the most or knowing the most, we don’t always prioritize activities or parts of our lives that we enjoy. We burn out trying to do more than everyone else and sometimes taking a break to read a novel will give us the energy to tackle our work later.

Giving yourself a chance to enter a different world or reality can release you from all stress and pressure as well as just being fun. Prioritizing things you enjoy is important and there should not be any shame or guilt around it. A steamy romance novel doesn’t have to be something you hide in your bag. Reading is supposed to be enjoyable.

Another common argument is that these books are anti-feminist because a common storyline involves a woman putting her life on hold for a man. Sure, some books have this storyline, but it is also anti-feminist to not respect people to make their own choices. A true feminist recognizes that a woman should be able to make her own choices based on what is best for her, whether that is putting love, passion or work first, without judgment. There are so many different books about powerful, complex women.

These women also can provide lessons and advice to their readers. Hoover’s 2016 book “It Ends With Us” (spoiler alert) follows the character Lily Bloom as she navigates an abusive relationship and how she leaves it to protect herself and her daughter. Situations like this are not always talked about and can provide readers with the courage to do so in their own lives. We don’t just learn from history books or nonfiction titles, but we learn from other people. Even if they are not real people, they can be created with complex emotions, themes, and morals that can provide examples for us.

While it still needs a lot of work, the genre also has become more inclusive of diverse love stories such as increasing racial representation, LGBTQ couples, age differences and more. The genre is evolving along with our society to provide a variety of examples of love. We should all be able to relate to characters in our books in academic curriculums and the media.

Romance novels might not bring you joy, but this should be a reminder not to count out all fiction due to stigma. Science fiction or fantasy novels can also give your brain this same break from academic readings and stress, as well as exercise your brain. It is important to find what interests you and captures your interests.

There should not be any shame associated with reading for fun because books should serve whatever purpose you want them to. Plus, if you’re like me and take the train back and forth to classes, it’s great entertainment!

Emilie (Lily) Newman is a sophomore Political Science and Magazine, News, and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].