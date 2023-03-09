Participation in local elections can diversify legislative representation

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Outside of presidential elections, voting at any other time of the year is overshadowed. On June 27, the primary election for new Onondaga County legislators seats on the Syracuse Common Council will take place. It is important that county and city residents vote in this upcoming election.

Local elections can have a direct impact on a community. Individuals have more influence at the local level, and it’s important for community members to have the same sense of urgency for local elections as they do for presidential ones.

Syracuse legislators are always looking at projects, policies, grants and programs that can bring historic changes to the city, both positive and negative. It is crucial that individuals and communities are knowledgeable on local government policies and how they can be affected.

Onondaga County Legislature’s roles and responsibilities consist of an annual review of the county executive’s proposed budget, approval of an adopted county budget. The Legislature is responsible for the funding of mandated social service programs, administering health care services and more, and acts as the chief policy making body for Onondaga County

Currently, the county legislature only has two people of color out of 17 legislators who represent the 17 districts in Onondaga County. In the June election, two candidates of color are running — Maurice “Mo” Brown and Nodesia Hernandez.

For residents living in the city, the 15th district is important to focus on, especially after rezoning included more area outside the city in the district. It starts from within the city and extends all the way to the western border of the city, touching on the border of the town of Onondaga. Currently there are two candidates running for county legislature representing the 15th district — Brown and Tim Rudd.

“It is important to run for county legislature because Syracuse does not live in a silo,” Brown said. “Our county’s inaction has cost us lives.”

Brown perceives current decisions made by the county as choosing profit over the community. He referenced Van Duyn, a nursing care facility in the county, which privatized in 2013 and subsequently deteriorated in conditions.

Residents in the city have also seen officials prioritizing profit over the community recently regarding the county’s new $85 million aquarium project. Local residents protested the approval to use the county’s budget surpluses to build the aquarium instead of using the money towards dealing with the current housing crisis and ongoing child poverty in Syracuse.

Brown sees residents face these issues first hand as a success coach at Onondaga Community College. “They don’t struggle with algebra, or biology, they struggle with childcare. They struggle with housing insecurity and the subpar transportation system,” he said.

Hernandez, who is running to represent the 17th district, echoed the same beliefs regarding the county legislators’ current spending. Like Brown and city residents, she’s confused on why money is not going towards bettering the life of families within the city.

According to the 2021 US Census, child poverty in Syracuse has improved, but is still among the highest in the country at 41%. As of 2019, 31% of Syracuse is living below the poverty line, meaning that individuals are making less than $27,000 annually on average.

“Now that we have a $85 million aquarium, how will our youth from working families and impoverished families be able to enjoy it?” Hernandez said.

It is clear the community wants change to better the conditions of those living in poverty and housing. There is a want and a need for city and county officials to become more proactive rather than reactive by using funds to ease the hurdles that city locals currently face in Syracuse and improve social conditions.

Participation in local voting systems are then key to have those we elect to represent us and hear our communities’ needs. Local elections can be swept under the rug, but arguably have the most immediate impact on individuals.

An overwhelming majority of locals have passion towards issues regarding poverty in the city and political leaders should show support to resolve that issue. Local politicians are those with power to impact people’s lives immediately. They are in reach to be contacted and held accountable. The leaders elected in these local elections are a representation of the communities voices and needs, but that only works when locals cast their vote and stay involved.

“Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. If we don’t come to the table, we will be on the menu. Our money is spent by local leaders and we should have a say on how it is spent.” Brown said.

Sarhia Rahim is a Sophomore Policy Studies Major. Her Column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].