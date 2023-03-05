Opponent Preview: What to know about 1-3 Virginia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

No. 2 Syracuse is now 5-0 for the first time during the Kayla Treanor era. In its midweek matchup with UAlbany, the Orange crushed the Great Danes 22-5. It was the most goals scored since Syracuse’s beatdown of Louisville last April.

Megan Carney continued to chart at the top of all SU goalscorers, tallying five goals while Olivia Adamson and Meaghan Tyrrell added three apiece. After jumping out to an 11-1 advantage after the first quarter, Syracuse cruised for the remainder of the contest and even held UAlbany scoreless in the third period.

Up next, the Orange face Virginia Tech at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday in its second Atlantic Coast Conference game. The Hokies are coming off of three-straight losses and haven’t won since their season opener against in-state foe VCU, most recently falling 10-6 to No. 1 North Carolina.

Here’s everything you need to know about Syracuse (5-0, 1-0 ACC) and VT (1-3, 0-1 ACC):

All Time Series

Syracuse leads 14-1

Last Time They Played

Then-No. 3 ranked Syracuse and Virginia Tech last faced off at Thompson field in Blacksburg, Virginia. Fueled by Emily Hawryschuk’s five goals and Carney’s eight points, SU picked up a comfortable 17-5 away win, improving to 3-0 in ACC play.

The victory was also a monumental one for both Hawryschuk and Meaghan who moved up to third (236) and seventh (232), respectively, on Syracuse’s career goals scored list.

The Hokies jumped out to an early two-goal lead before two Meaghan goals spurred the Orange off on a 6-0 run. Then, in the second quarter, SU held Virginia Tech scoreless, entering the halftime break up 12-3.

From there, Syracuse’s defense continued to hold strong allowing just two more goals in the remaining 30 minutes. A fourth period hat trick from Hawryschuk sealed an already dominant result.

The Hokies Report

After a disappointing start, Virginia Tech failed to notch a win in its conference opener against No. 1 North Carolina last time out. The Hokies trailed 5-0 at the end of one, and despite goalkeeper Joceyln Torres recording 15 saves, UNC came away with a 10-6 victory.

The one bright spot for VT was Olivia Vergano, though her three-goal fourth quarter would come too little too late. Throughout the young season, Vergano and Blair Guy have led the offensive charge for a Hokie team that hasn’t had much success in finding the net, charting just one double-digit score total in four games.

Defensively, Virginia Tech relies a lot on Torres. The freshman recorded nine saves in her collegiate debut and followed that performance up with another 10 in a losing effort to James Madison. Her career-high came versus the Tar Heels.

If VT can get within the 8-meter, expect Vergano and Guy to create some trouble for Syracuse goalie Delaney Sweitzer. But a strong Orange defensive line led by Katie Goodale won’t allow the Hokie offense many one-on-one opportunities near the crease.

How Syracuse Beats Virginia Tech

Having dominated Binghamton, Pittsburgh and UAlbany leading to Sunday’s game, SU just needs to continue playing its brand of lacrosse.

Syracuse’s attacking options will need to continue its hot streak. From Carney, who’s scored four or more goals every game so far, to Meaghan, both attackers shouldn’t have much of an issue entering and converting inside the 8-meter. And, if the VT defense game-plans around the two graduate students, Emma Ward and Adamson will provide reinforcements.

Natalie Smith and Maddy Baxter have controlled the midfield for the Orange, moving forward with pace and precision but also tracking back to get ahead of the opposition attack. The defensive-minded Sierra Cockerille, who is capable of tacking on a few goals, makes up a midfield trio who shouldn’t have any trouble in controlling this game.

Virginia Tech has struggled with the draw this season, losing more than it’s won. Kate Mashewske, who achieved a then-career-high 11 draws in her last matchup with the Hokies, is poised to have a field day and will be essential if Syracuse wants to get off to a quick start.

Stat To Know: 8.5

With just 34 total goals this season, many of Virginia Tech’s contests have been defensive struggles. Against North Carolina, VT had a tough time getting passes past the 12-meter for any real chance at a quality shot on goal. The Hokies average just 8.5 goals a game, per Lacrosse Reference, which ranks 102nd nationally.

Set to play a well-rounded Syracuse defense that’s allowed just nine goals combined in its last two games, it’ll be tough for Virginia Tech to get going. And if it doesn’t, the Orange offense, which ranks second in the country with an average of 18 goals a game, will take full advantage.

Player To Watch: Olivia Vergano, Midfield, No. 4

Part of the All-ACC Freshman team last year, Vergano leads Virginia Tech in points (seven), shots (20) and ranks second in goals scored this season (six). Tasked with competing at the draw control, as well as manning the midfield, Vergano is a do-it-all player for the Hokies and sparks much of their action moving forward.

In VT’s last game against North Carolina, Vergano’s fourth quarter hat trick salvaged a respectable result against the Tar Heels. She was responsible for half of her team’s six total goals.