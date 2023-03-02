Opponent Preview: What to know about ACC Tournament opponent NC State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse enters postseason play on a two-game win streak. On senior night at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Orange defeated Miami 77-68 behind five double-digit scorers, including a career-high 13 from Kennedi Perkins.

SU then closed out the regular season in dominating fashion against Pittsburgh, winning 85-55. After tying a program-record eight made 3s in a game earlier this year against Virginia, Dyaisha Fair came just one shy from accomplishing the feat again, notching seven as a part of her game-high 23.

On Thursday, No. 9-seeded Syracuse takes on No. 8-seeded NC State in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Both teams have the same record in conference play and have received a first-round bye. Despite defeating Pitt in its season finale, the Wolfpack are coming off of a tumultuous ending to the season after an impressive start that saw them once ranked as highly as No. 6 in the nation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Syracuse’s (18-11, 9-9 ACC) conference tournament opener against NC State (19-10, 9-9 ACC):

All Time Series

NC State leads 11-4.

Last Time They Played

Syracuse and then-No. 6 ranked NC State last faced off on New Year’s Day at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange had just suffered their first league loss to Louisville and hosted a Wolfpack team without their star player, Diamond Johnson. But, the home team lost 56-54, coming just two points shy of what would have been its first ranked win of the season.

NC State controlled the opening two quarters before SU opened the second half on a 23-6 run. Georgia Woolley notched a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds while Fair added 14 of her own. In the final period, however, the Orange were outscored 16-5 as the contest came down to just a couple of free throws. Given a chance to tie the game at 55 apiece, Woolley missed the back end of her trip to the charity stripe.

The Wolfpack Report

Prior to Thursday’s game, NC State coach Wes Moore said he was unsure on whether Johnson would play, after missing the first bout with Syracuse on Jan. 1 due to an ankle injury. Johnson has since re-aggravated the injury and has not competed since NC State beat North Carolina on Feb. 16.

In her absence, the Wolfpack have won one game and lost two, possessing a new top scorer in each of their last three games. Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers have stepped up to replace Johnson’s productivity in the backcourt, averaging a combined 15 points and 4.8 assists per game. In a loss to Virginia Tech, James tallied a career-best 20 points.

On the wings, Jada Boyd and Jakia Brown-Turner offer physicality and length while center Camille Hobby provides offensive versatility down low, able to hit short-corner jumpers or power her way up near the hoop.

NC State sets up in a man defense that ranks 117th in the nation, per HerHoopStats. Similar to how Syracuse plays, the Wolfpack attempts to pressure ball-handlers to one side of the court before trapping them near the side and baselines. On the offensive end, NC State will most likely look inside for easy baskets around the hoop through Hobby or Boyd. While it doesn’t shoot the 3-ball too well — only 31.8% — players like Brown-Turner are streaky, capable of stringing together multiple makes.

Zak Wolf | Assistant Digital Editor

How Syracuse Beats NC State

While NC State is missing Johnson, who produces a team-high 12.3 points per game, Syracuse has its best player, Fair, who seems to improve with every game. Earlier in the week, she became the first player in program history to be named to the All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Defensive team. Currently the second-leading scorer in the conference, Fair will have to total nothing short of her 20 points per game average.

To win this game, the Syracuse supporting cast will need to help relieve Fair of all the offensive responsibilities. Woolley and Alaina Rice have shown their ability to contribute as shooters and drivers, while Teisha Hyman is looking increasingly more comfortable as she continues to work back from a lower-leg injury suffered against Louisville earlier in the season. The Orange will also need steady minutes and controlled play from Perkins, who showed she could take over for Fair as SU’s floor general during her first start this year against Pitt.

Stat To Know: 29.1

NC State corrals 29.1 defensive boards a game, 21st among all Division-I programs, per HerHoopStats. Six Wolfpack players this season average more than four rebounds a game, with Boyd and Rivers headlining that group.

Syracuse, whose 14.5 offensive rebounding average ranks 25th in the country, could potentially see its second-chance opportunities cut down severely against this NC State defense. It’ll be interesting to see how Dariauna Lewis, SU’s leading rebounder and second in the ACC with nine a game, matches up against Boyd and Hobby. And, if the Orange can win the battle of the boards, expect Syracuse to rain down a plethora of threes from its wings and backcourt.

Player To Watch: Jada Boyd, Forward, No. 5

Scoring 20 points on two occasions this season and earning 19 against a tough Duke team, Boyd is a strong slasher and has a reliable mid-range jumper. NC State likes putting Boyd near the high post and will allow her to operate one-on-one against her immediate defender.

Averaging 9.5 points per game, Boyd can get to the basket with the best. Additionally, her 4.7 rebounding average will provide the Wolfpack with second-chance opportunities if Syracuse fails to box her out properly.