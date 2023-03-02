Observations from Syracuse’s loss: NC State’s inside scoring, SU’s offensive struggles

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Entering its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against No. 9 seed NC State, No. 8 seed Syracuse sat as the 68th and final team to get into the NCAA Tournament. With convincing wins against Miami and Pittsburgh, the Orange slipped into the “Last Four In.”

On Thursday, the Orange rematched against the Wolfpack, who beat Syracuse 56-54 on New Year’s Day. Syracuse drew up a smart inbounds play that almost beat NC State, but Teisha Hyman’s pass for Dariauna Lewis was just a little too strong.

In the rematch on Thursday, both teams went back-and-forth early on, trading mini runs. The Wolfpack maintained the lead throughout the majority of the first half, holding a 32-26 halftime advantage. NC State continued to go down low to score, totaling 54 points in the paint. The Orange fell apart in the second half, ultimately falling 83-58 in their largest losing margin of the season. Now, they await their fate for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s (18-12, 9-9 ACC) blowout loss to NC State (20-10, 9-9 ACC).

Wolfpack down low, getting to the bucket

In the first half, NC State scored 20 points down low, often relying on its center River Baldwin, who led all scorers with 10 points in the first half and shot 5-of-5 from the field. On one play, Baldwin had the ball near the free-throw line before passing it off to Jakia Brown-Turner. Brown-Turner used her position inside to easily score. On a different play in the third quarter, Brown-Turner went coast-to-coast before scoring an easy layup on the right block.

On NC State’s first field goal in the third quarter, Saniya Rivers passed to Camille Hobby. The pass was deflected, but Hobby corralled the ball and scored on the right block. It was one of several baskets inside in the period. Hobby had another as Aziaha James penetrated into the left side of the lane before dishing it off across the paint.

After the third quarter media timeout, Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack called a timeout after she saw two more buckets down low. Rivers drove herself without much defense from the Orange. And on a fast break, James found Hayes on a 2-on-1 fast break with a bucket down low.

Off an inbounds play, Baldwin posted up down low. Despite multiple defenders around her, she still navigated through them and scored. On Thursday, the Wolfpack finished with 54 points in the paint, often driving straight to the glass or getting the ball inside.

Tightly guarding Dyaisha Fair creates offensive struggles

NC State knows Dyaisha Fair is Syracuse’s go-to scorer. And it was clear early on that the Wolfpack were tightly guarding her, especially at the top of the key. They wanted to eliminate her from the offense. Fair had made a quick mid-range jumper in the first two minutes, but she didn’t make her next field goal until a 3-pointer with three and half minutes left in the first half. A NCSU double team left Fair open at the wing.

Fair penetrated into the lane of a pick and roll. As Dariauna Lewis cut toward the basket, Fair, with pressure on her, dished off the ball to Lewis, but the pass was intercepted. At the end of the first period, Fair wanted isolation as Syracuse spread the floor. Fair ultimately shot a high-arching midrange jumper that missed.

Fair finished with seven points in the first half, shooting 2-of-8 from the field. She still led the Orange at the midway point. In the second half, Fair struggled early in the third quarter. Legette-Jack subbed her out for a brief period of time as Teisha Hyman reentered the game. Fair scored an open transition bucket. Whenever the Orange had a step out front, Fair would score. But many times, when she tried to isolate, she couldn’t get the ball to rattle in.

Turnovers on both sides

In the first meeting between the teams in January, they combined for 39 turnovers. The Wolfpack’s turnovers in the third quarter is what allowed the Orange to comeback into the game, while Syracuse’s one on the final inbounds play cost it.

And on Thursday, both teams had sloppy turnovers. NC State threw a few passes out of bounds as a result of a miscommunication. SU’s Georgia Woolley had her pass intercepted for an easy steal-and-score for Madison Hayes. Woolley made a similar play, though was on the scoring end this time.

Fair poked the ball loose on a drive in the third quarter. Passing it up the floor, Woolley scored the transition layup. Woolley had a similar opportunity after picking off a pass, but she lost control on her layup, turning the ball backover. In the first half, both teams combined for 17 turnovers and by the end of the game, they finished with a combined 27.

Georgia Woolley bounces back

After sitting out the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh because of a concussion, Woolley returned to the action against the Wolfpack. Coming off the bench, Woolley notched 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. She had a couple fast-break layups for Syracuse and added a 3-pointer.

On one play, she picked off the pass from the NC State, transitioning the ball down the floor. With defenders trailing her from behind, she went up and scored just before the Wolfpack caught up. Woolley wasn’t perfect on Thursday, but provided a spark for Syracuse, which couldn’t really get all the pieces together.