Learn something new this week with these 5 events

Screening of “Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange”

Stop by the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium at the Newhouse School this Tuesday for the screening of “Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange.” The film follows the 76-year-old retired builder John Shipton’s campaign to save his son Julian Assange. Assange, a world famous political journalist, is facing a 175 year sentence if extradited to the U.S. and is now an emblem of the freedom of journalism. The screening will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A with John and Gabriel Shipton.

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Memorial Lecture

On Tuesday, the Department of African American Studies will be holding the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Memorial Lecture. This year’s event features Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, professor emeritus from Princeton University. Dr. Painter’s talk will explore issues surrounding racial and gender identity and how they intersect into the history of American and the West. The talk urges audiences to think about history on a deeper level and will begin at 7 p.m. You can register here.

Harry der Boghosian Fellowship Symposium: Pet Plants

If you’re a plant lover, clear your schedule Wednesday. The SU School of Architecture is hosting the “Pet Plants Symposium” which explores the relationships between humans and plants. Throughout the day, there will be seven “human-plant” performances highlighting the domestication of plants. The event is in Slocum Hall and will start at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Following the performance there will be a panel discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Budget Friendly Meals

Between busy schedules and tight budgets, eating three meals a day can be hard. On Thursday, at 2 p.m. join the discussion on budgeting, meal prepping and grocery shopping, hosted by a registered dietician from the Barnes Center at the Arch. The event will be in the Barnes Center and you can register here.

The Alexia presents James Balog: “The Human Element: Fire and Ice, Love and Lava in Our Fast-Changing World”

This Friday, photographer, author and scientist James Balog will present his talk, “The Human Element: Fire and Ice, Love and Lava in Our Fast-Changing World,” as a component of The Alexia Grants judging weekend. Through his photography, Balog has showcased crucial environmental issues and his 2018 award winning film, “The Human Element” has been shown across the world. The event will take place on Friday in the Halmi Screening Room of Newhouse at 5:15 p.m. with a reception beforehand at 4:30 p.m.