Kelly Chandler-Olcott named as new dean of SU’s School of Education

Syracuse University appointed Kelly Chandler-Olcott as dean of its School of Education effective immediately, according to a Tuesday SU news release.

Chandler-Olcott has served as the school’s interim dean since June 2021, when former dean Joanna Masingila announced she would depart from her role to take a research leave and later return as a faculty member.

During her time as interim dean, Chandler-Olcott helped form SOE’s Center for Experiential Pedagogy and Practice, as well as further other initiatives related to inclusion, equity and teaching and learning methods.

Chandler-Olcott also conducted a redesign of SOE, a process which culminated in a report which she delivered to Gretchen Ritter, SU’s vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer, last spring. The report then passed in the SOE assembly in October.

Following the plan’s success, Ritter recruited Chandler-Olcott for the executive steering committee for SU’s university-wide academic strategic planning process, according to the release.

“Her history with the school, her administrative experience and her deep knowledge of the field of education — from her experience as a teacher to her scholarship as a faculty member to her transformational work as interim dean — make her the clear choice for this position,” Ritter wrote in the release.

Chandler-Olcott’s appointment follows a 25-year career in higher education spent entirely at SU, during which she has previously served as chair of the department of reading and language arts and as associate dean for research. Before her time at SU, Chandler-Olcott taught high school English and social studies.

Chandler-Olcott is currently a Laura J. and L. Douglas Meredith Professor for Teaching Excellence at SU. She also serves as co-chair of the SOE’s Academic Strategic Plan committee, which is currently preparing to release a final draft of ASP in April following a feedback period that will close at the end of the month.