Keira Scott commits to Syracuse, becomes 1st in 2024 class

Keira Scott, a class of 2024 wing from Virginia, announced her commitment to Syracuse on Wednesday through Instagram. Scott is SU’s first pickup in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Currently a junior, Scott plays at Bishop O’Connell High School and competes on the Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the Fairfax Stars AAU club. She’s a 1,000 point scorer for the Knights. At 6-foot-2, she’s ranked as the sixth best player overall in her class, per ASGR Basketball.

A versatile prospect, Scott is long, good with the ball in the open floor and can stretch the floor to shoot from range. She’s a capable passer and scorer at the high post and a reliable inside player as well. Scott missed some of her junior year to injury.

Scott joins Australian Sophie Burrows and Illinois native Alyssa Latham as Syracuse’s newest commits in the Felisha Legette-Jack era. Burrows and Latham are both in the class of 2023.