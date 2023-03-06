Keep the week before spring break interesting with these 5 upcoming events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

“Does a sausage need a worldview?” A Talk with Advertising CCO Corinna Falusi

Advertising executive Corinna Falusi is stopping by Syracuse University to talk about her work in the advertising industry. Her list of clients include brands like Ikea, Stella Artois and even the United Nations. Her leadership and expertise has granted her a feature in Adweek’s Creative Top 50. Her talk will be in Newhouse 3, room 140 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

International Women’s Day Keynote featuring Gloria Somolekae

Celebrate International Women’s Day this Wednesday in Goldstein Auditorium with alumna Gloria Somolekae. Somolekae will give a talk titled “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality: Challenges and Prospects,” which touches on the ways in which women can be empowered in the digital age. Registration for the event can be found here.

Cartooning with Rob Armstrong

Join Rob Armstrong on the 6th floor of Bird Library this Thursday at 10 a.m. to learn about the creative process of cartooning. Armstrong Graduated from Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts in 1985. During his time as a student, he created a comic strip for The Daily Orange called Hector, which motivated Armstrong to go into professional syndication. Armstrong’s hands-on workshop this week is limited to only 15 students. You can email [email protected] to register or for more information.

The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson The Musical

If you love the series of novels by Rick Riordan, “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” head over to the Oncenter Carrier Theater on March 10 and 11 and see the stories come to life. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sugar Bush Tours

In lieu of maple syrup season, take a tour of Beaver Lake’s Sugar Bush and learn about the history of sugaring and the science behind it. The tours take place every Saturday, starting on March 4 and ending March 25. They go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they also have pancake breakfasts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Find more information here.