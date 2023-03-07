Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz earn All-ACC seasonal honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors at the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season. Edwards was named to the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team. Mintz received an All-ACC Honorable Mention and All-ACC Freshman Team selection.

Edwards has averaged 14.5 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game. On Saturday, Edwards’ 27 points and 20 rebounds was the program’s first 20-point, 20-rebound night since 2009. His 27 points tied a career high, which he set at Boston College in early February.

Edwards has notched 13 double-doubles this season, which is tied with Oshae Brissett (2018-19) for the most single-season double-doubles in the last decade. He’s the first player since Michael Gbinije in 2015-16 to be named to the All-ACC teams. Edwards leads the ACC in blocks per game, averaging 2.7.

Mintz has been Syracuse’s consistent third option, taking over as the main guy in crunch time throughout the year. He leads the conference in average steals per game (1.9) while his 16.2 points per game is the most by any rookie in the league.

Mintz set a career-high 24 points against Monmouth early in the season, matching that total in SU’s first loss to Pittsburgh. He’s scored in double-digits for the last 12 games and averages the seventh-most assists in the conference (4.5).

Mintz also finished second in the Rookie of the Year race and Edwards finished second for Defensive Player of the Year.