Get lute this weekend at these 5 concerts

Funk ‘n Waffles

Start your weekend with a performance from Nashville-based artist Sunny War at Funk ‘n Waffles. The country musician will be joined by folk rock group Honey For the Bees, a Syracuse based band with backgrounds in theater and queer advocacy.

When: Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.22

Redgate

Horse around at Redgate this Friday and see Phunk Musket, Nancy Dunkle and Sammy Curcuru take the stage. Phunk Musket is a five-person band that’s been making its way through the northeast. The band will be joined by SU students Nancy Dunkle and Sammy Cucuru and the set will start at 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 presale and $8 at the door. Direct message @redgatecuse on Instagram for the address.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10 p.m.

Price: $8 at the door

The Lost Horizon

Kick off your Saturday night by heading to The Lost Horizon to see performances from local rock bands Sympathy and Bad Bloom. The concert is being presented by After Dark and Mosh Retirement and will also feature Sound Discard and Charlie Wittman. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

Price: $17.45

The Garden

This Saturday, stop by The Garden to see the New York based rock band, Seeing Double. Artists, Saint Luke and Teddy Holly will join the band. Seeing Double was created in Oneonta, NY and the five-person band is currently on tour. For the address, direct message @the.garden.syr on Instagram.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 9 p.m.

Price: $7 at the door

St Paul’s Syracuse

The Symphoria Orchestra will be beginning its March program with a performance on Sunday March 5. It will open with Carlos Simon’s “An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave,” before being joined by lutenist Michael Leopald and pianist Paul Di Folco. Tickets can be purshased through Symphoria’s website.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Price: General admission starting at $33, and $5 for students with valid student ID