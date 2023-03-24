Top Stories
Nancy Sharp, one of Newhouse's 1st women faculty members, had pioneering journalism career
Nancy Sharp first moved to Syracuse in the 1960s when her husband, history professor James Sharp, was hired by SU's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and was one of the first women to be hired as a Newhouse faculty member in the 1970s. Read more »
As Ramadan begins, Muslim students deserve to be highlighted on SU's campus
A drive to include religious diversity within DEIA training can limit cases of Islamophobia on campus and religious bias. Including an emphasis on a diverse religious education within training can provide the opportunity for faculty to broaden their understanding. Read more »
No. 1 Syracuse defeats No. 6 Stony Brook 16-11, improves to 10-0
The Orange, who achieved their second-ever No. 1 week entering this week, remained undefeated despite gaining their first lead late in the first half and weathering Morgan Mitchell’s game-high seven goals. Read more »