Syracuse University’s bias incident reporting policies fail to protect marginalized students
The student experience does not include ignoring and condoning hate crimes or bias of any sort. Public safety includes investigating hate crimes as hate crimes and telling the wider community when there is a need for concern. Read more »
Gerry McNamara’s illustrious Syracuse career is finally honored with jersey retirement
Gerry McNamara felt that Syracuse was everything he wanted college to be, going on to have a record-setting career honored with a jersey retirement. Read more »
Hakim Warrick was known for ‘the block’ in 2003. But he was so much more at Syracuse
Teammates called Hakim Warrick as “Mr. Go-Go gadget arms.” He used his athleticism to rank top five in points and rebounds for Syracuse all-time. Read more »