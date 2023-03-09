Top Stories
Syracuse announces head coach Jim Boeheim's tenure is done after 47th season
Boeheim, who has been with the program as a player or coach since 1963, will no longer coach Syracuse. He coached the Orange for 47 seasons. Read more »
One year later: SU students, professors reflect on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, resulting in lasting consequences for Ukrainian citizens. Read more »
Michael Powell provided ‘front row seats’ to greatness
Mike Powell is Syracuse men's lacrosse's all-time points leader, helping lead the Orange to multiple national championships. This weekend he has his jersey retired. Read more »