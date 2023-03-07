DPS reports anti-LGBTQ bias incident at Watson Hall, 2nd in 2 weeks

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Editor’s note: this article contains mentions of anti-LGBTQ language.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety added a report to its Bias Incident Reports website Tuesday of an anti-LGBTQ slur overheard in Watson Hall.

The report claims the incident occurred on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on the third floor of Watson, and says that a resident observed a “handful” of students heading to one room and heard the slur used twice. After the incident was filed on Sunday, DPS met with the resident who reported it and conducted interviews with those who were in the area at the time, according to the reporting website.

DPS officers have canvassed Watson’s third floor multiple times and are continuing to conduct interviews and review available video footage, according to the report.The incident is still actively under investigation and DPS is asking anyone with information to contact them or the Dean of Students Office.

On March 2, DPS publicly reported anti-LGBTQ graffiti found in the third and fourth floor men’s bathrooms in Watson, nearly a week after it was reported to DPS on Feb. 24. In a campus-wide email on March 2, SU and DPS officials wrote that communication of the incident was delayed to avoid jeopardizing the pursuit of an established person of interest.

DPS wrote in Tuesday’s incident report that anyone with information should contact the department at (315) 443-2224. Students can also send tips through the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.