DPS identifies 3 students as potentially responsible for bias incident at Hall of Languages

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety has identified three students potentially responsible for a bias incident in the Hall of Languages reported Monday, according to a Tuesday bias incident communication added to DPS’ reporting website.

The student who reported the incident said they observed the three students making derogatory comments about marginalized communities and drawing offensive images in an HOL classroom on Friday.

All three students were referred to the Office of Community Standards upon identification.

Stone said the ability to quickly make progress in resolving the report should serve as a reminder that the Stop Bias Portal is an effective method for responding to bias incidents.

“I am grateful to the student who reported this incident to a faculty member, and appreciate the quick action that resulted in identifying the individuals who are believed to be responsible,” Craig Stone, DPS chief and associate vice president, wrote in the report.

Another recent bias incident remains in active investigation after DPS received a report that the Haudenosaunee and LGBTQ flags outside of Hendricks Chapel had been stolen. SU Facilities Services has since replaced the flags and upgraded the flag tethering to prevent future theft, Monday night’s bias report read. The investigation is still open, according to DPS’ Bias Incident Investigation Tracker.

In both incident reports, DPS wrote that anyone with information should contact the department at (315) 443-2224. Students can also send tips through the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.