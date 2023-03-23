Don’t be a broken record. Check out these 5 weekend concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Lost Horizon

Kick off the weekend at The Lost Horizon on Friday night with a performance by Picture Us Tiny, the stage name of former Syracuse University student, Jackson Viel. The punk-rock inspired artist first began making music during the pandemic and has gained a steady following ever since. He will be joined by special guests Life is A Party and Every So Often. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Price: $12

The Lost Horizon

Stop by The Lost Horizon Saturday night to see a performance by Otherworldy Entity. The Syracuse local rock band was first formed in 2018 and aims to bring audiences a strong blend of intense yet emotional music. They will be joined by special guests Less than Hate, Bound and Quartered and Rampage. Tickets can be purchased online

When: Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

Price: $17.45

Funk ‘n Waffles

Swing by Funk ‘n Waffles on Friday night to catch funk trio Baked Shrimp on their spring tour. Since forming in 2017, the group has performed all across the country, expanding their catalog to 150 songs. Their goal is to make each show unique. Dance rock group RootsCollider will be opening for the group. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8:00 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Price: $15.13

Funk ‘n Waffles

On Saturday night, Funk ‘n Waffles is hosting a performance by Syracuse-based metal band Void Emperor. Since their formation in 2020, the group has experienced a lot of success, including winning a Syracuse Area Music Award for its self-titled debut LP. Special guests Fox45 and Mantra will also perform. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Price: $13.07

The Oncenter

On Saturday night, the Oncenter Theater will be hosting the Symphoria Orchestra of Central New York. They will be performing three works in a program entitled “The Great,” named after Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. This performance is a part of the orchestra’s Masterworks series. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $20, $5 with valid college ID