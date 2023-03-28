Common Council appropriates $3.5 million to improve digital equity in Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Common Council appropriated $3.5 million at its Monday afternoon meeting to address the digital divide and improve digital equity via a new Community Broadband Program.

The Council approved the allocation via American Rescue Plan Act funds, and plans to work with Community Broadbands Network LLC to provide internet access to 2,500 homes annually for three years. There are two one-year renewal options to extend the partnership if Mayor Ben Walsh and the Council both approve them.

Walsh asked city residents for proposals to build a community broadband program last August, intending to serve households lacking access to high-speed internet and establish a network for the city’s digital services and data-driven applications.

At the time, Walsh referenced data from the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, which showed that more than 25% of Syracuse households lack any internet access. Furthermore, nearly 45% lack access to the broadband speed levels needed to support multiple users.

Walsh’s stated goal for the community broadband program is to target households in Syracuse with the lowest internet rates and broadband access. CBN is set to install, maintain and operate a municipal broadband network, which will provide affordable internet service specifically to low-income families in Syracuse.

The Council also discussed legislation to assist in the adoption of dogs through an agreement which would start on April 1. Councilor at-large Rasheada Caldwell introduced the agreement with Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Center to assist in dog adoption, held by Dog Control and/or Animal Cruelty Officers.

Councilor Jennifer Schultz said that shelter space for dogs both in the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County overall is limited, but that she hopes the city will someday own and operate its own shelter.

The Council introduced a second agreement with Onondaga County and Friends of Second Chance Adoption Shelter Inc. to use the building at 6660 East Seneca Turnpike as an added dog shelter space. The property is currently used as part of the Jamesville Correctional facility.

“We need this space in order to be able to care for our most vulnerable animals, especially those that are in need of homes,” Schultz said in the meeting.

City workers will work in the building to move dogs from the city shelter to the new building, with the goal of having the dogs adopted through Friends of Second Chance. The city will be charged for building utilities.

The Council also approved legislation calling for one trash cart to be provided free to each city residence. For apartment buildings, one cart will be provided for each apartment up to a limit of 10, at which point buildings must hire private trash haulers.

The first set of carts will be delivered in June to 6,800 households, and later expand city-wide if it’s successful. The new carts aim to increase safety and protection for sanitation workers through their ability to be lifted by a garbage truck’s mechanical arm instead of by workers themselves.