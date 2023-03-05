No. 4 Clemson sweeps Syracuse in weekend series

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Lindsay Hendrix wound up for a pitch. She hit it right over the center of the plate for Maddie Moore, who took the opportunity and sent the ball sky-high into deep center field for Clemson’s first run of the game. The solo shot was her fourth of the season, giving Clemson a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The Tigers’ Valerie Cagle stepped up next for the Tigers. Hendrix delivered a low pitch to the lefty, but it didn’t matter. Cagle scooped the ball into center field for the second home run in as many batters to double the Tigers lead.

Cagles solo shot ended up being the winning run for Clemson (20-1, 3-0 ACC) in its first of three wins over Syracuse (6-9, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) on the weekend in the first ACC series of the season. The Orange’s bats fell quiet, recording just three hits, being held scoreless through the first five innings in the first game.

The Orange got on the board late, with Angel Jasso on second, Kelly Breen hit a soft roller to short. Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo’s throw to first went wide allowing Jasso to score, cutting the lead to one. On the ensuing play, Madelyn Lopez struck out to end the inning.

Clemson put the game away in the bottom half of the inning, putting two runs on the board. With players on first and second, Arielle Oda knocked the ball into the gap in left center, driving home two runs and putting the Tigers up 4-1. A one-two-three top of the seventh finished off the Orange in the first game of the double header.

The second game wasn’t as close of a contest, with Clemson blowing out Syracuse 8-0 with the game ending in five innings. The Tigers jumped on the Orange early on, creating separation unlike the first game.

In the third game on Sunday, SU went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Clemson in its 1-0 loss. Despite losing in the circle, Knight tossed six innings of one-run ball and lowered her ERA to 3.00 against one of the nation’s top offensive teams. The Orange were swept by the Tigers and have lost four straight games for the first time this season.

In the top of the first inning, Breen lined a single to center with two outs off Clemson’s starter Brooke McCubbin, but Lopez struck out to end the frame.

Knight began in the circle for Syracuse and stifled Clemson’s offense, which entered the contest averaging more than seven runs per game. The freshman retired seven straight batters into the third inning but then walked Ally Miklesh. With a runner on first and two outs, McKenzie Clark cracked a long flyball to center. Up against the wall, Jasso made a leaping catch to rob the Tigers of extra bases.

In the top of the fourth, McCubbin retired the Orange in order. The sophomore lowered her ERA to 0.64 in her seventh appearance this season, tossing four innings of scoreless ball with three strikeouts.

After Knight kept Clemson off the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, SU got its first scoring chance in the fifth. Yamila Evans led off with a single to left field, then pinch-runner Gabby Lantier took second on a passed ball. Knight reached base on a walk, but Lantier was thrown out at third on a bunt attempt by Laila Alves. Rebecca Clyde took a called third strike for the second out, then Taylor Posner grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the frame. First, Arielle Oda singled to the infield and advanced to second on a throwing error. Miklesh bunted Oda over to third, and then Reedy Davenport tallied the game’s only RBI on a groundout to second. Knight forced Clark to pop out to end the inning, but the damage had already been done.

Following a shaky fifth inning in the circle, Cagle mowed down the Orange in the sixth. The junior retired the top of SU’s lineup in order, striking out Jasso, then forcing Angie Ramos and Breen to ground out. Knight allowed a single in the bottom of the frame but retired the side without allowing additional runs.

Down to its last three outs, Evans offered one last hope by lining a single to center field. The infielder finished with two of the three Syracuse base hits in the afternoon. However, this momentum was short lived, as Knight grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Orange head west for the Lance Up Invite tournament in Riverside, California next weekend. SU plays Harvard in its first game on Friday.