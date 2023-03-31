Chris Bell will return to Syracuse for his sophomore season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Chris Bell will return to Syracuse for the 2023-24 season, he announced via Instagram. Bell averaged 6.6 points per game this past year, scoring a season-high 17 points against Notre Dame.

Bell, a lethal shooter, routinely scored the Orange’s first basket of the game from deep. He received some slack from head coach Jim Boeheim for not doing much other than shoot the ball but became an improved rebounder and defender throughout the season.

“Chris is an unbelievable shooter,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said. “If you give him any kind of space, he can score. He can score off the bounce, he can score, catch-and-shoot.”

Bell had a “scorer’s mentality,” former De La Salle High School head coach Justin Argenal said. After hitting one or two 3-pointers, Bell could string together three or four more. Bell mostly got shots off of catch-and-shoot plays, averaging 20.1 minutes per game as a freshman. He started every game he played in.

“My coaches just give me the ability to be confident in my shot,” Bell said. “They put all the confidence in me and I can go and make those shots.”

Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III have entered the NBA draft process, and Girard also joined the transfer portal. Symir Torrence has also entered the transfer portal while Jesse Edwards hasn’t made a decision yet. Benny Williams will return for SU.