Behzad Mortazavi named as new dean of SU’s College of Arts & Sciences

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University announced Behzad Mortazavi as the new dean for the College of Arts and Sciences in a Tuesday news release. Mortazavi will officially replace Interim Dean Lois Agnew in July, according to the announcement.

The Board of Trustees Executive Committee confirmed Mortazavi’s appointment following his selection by a search committee which Gretchen Ritter — SU’s vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer — convened in September, four months after former Dean Karin Ruhlandt left the role in May to take a research leave and return to SU’s chemistry faculty. Agnew has served as interim dean since July.

In a Tuesday email to students and faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences, Ritter wrote that Mortazavi was the “overwhelming” choice of the search committee. She emphasized that he’s demonstrated an impressive track record of success in research and scholarship.

“His collaborative leadership style will be an asset not only to the College of Arts and Sciences but also to the University at large as he works with his fellow deans and with me to enhance liberal arts and sciences education,” Ritter wrote.

During his time at the University of Alabama — where he has been a professor since 2008 and a department chair since 2018 in biological sciences — Mortazavi led a two-year strategic planning process and also created a diversity and inclusion committee within his department, according to the release. As department chair, Mortazavi oversaw 1,900 undergraduate students, 100 graduate students and 42 faculty members.

As dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at SU, Mortazavi’s responsibilities will include enhancing the student experience and working to support research, collaboration, diversity and inclusion, according to the release. He will report directly to Ritter and serve under SU’s Academic Deans’ Cabinet as well as the Chancellor’s Council. Mortazavi will begin operations under the role on July 1.

“I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, students and university leadership to build on our successes and to collectively advance a vision for the future,” Mortazavi said in the release.