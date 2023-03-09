Before Boeheim’s reign: What Syracuse University was like in 1976

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

On Wednesday, Syracuse University Athletics announced that Jim Boeheim will not return next season as head basketball coach. Boeheim first took the position in 1976 after Roy Danforth left the program to become the head men’s basketball coach at Tulane University. In the nearly five decades since Boeheim first took the job, Syracuse University and the world at large have seen drastic changes.

Here’s what the world was like when Boeheim took the job he’d end up keeping for 47 seasons:

Highest Grossing Movie: “Rocky”

In 1976, audiences were introduced to a young, underdog boxer from the streets of Philadelphia — Rocky Balboa. Written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, this boxing drama quickly captured the hearts and minds of movie fans around the country. Not only did “Rocky” go on to win Best Picture at the 49th Academy Awards, but the film created a franchise and a blueprint for sports movies that are still going strong today.

No. 1 Billboard Hit: “Silly Love Songs” by Paul McCartney and Wings

Less than two years after the breakup of The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney released the number one song “Silly Love Songs”on the Billboard charts. McCartney wrote the song as a rebuttal to those who criticized him for writing too many love songs. The song was released on April 1, 1976, and spent five non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard charts.

U.S. President: Gerald Ford

The only U.S. President to never officially be elected into office, having risen to the position after Richard Nixon’s resignation, Gerald Ford was commander in chief in 1976. During his term, Ford was also president for the 200th birthday of the U.S. on July 4, 1976.

Syracuse University Chancellor: Melvin A. Eggers

The namesake of Eggers Hall, Melvin A. Eggers was chancellor at SU in 1976. During his 20-year tenure as chancellor from 1971 to 1991 student enrollment and faculty population increased, SU gained a reputation as a research institution and $200 million in construction was completed or had begun, including the beginning of the Dome project.

Notable SU locations not yet built

The SU campus looked very different the last time Boeheim was not the men’s basketball head coach. The Schine Student Center would not be built for another nine years, and it would be more than 30 years until the Life Sciences Building would be open. Eggers Hall was only built in 1993. Back in 1976, Boeheim started his head coaching career leading the Orange at Manley Field House, where he would coach for four years before eventually finding a home in the Dome, which only opened in 1980.