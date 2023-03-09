Art photography seniors exhibit work in ‘2023 VPA Photography’ gallery

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Before senior Natalia Claas became an art photography major, she started her creative journey snapping pixelated images on her Nintendo DSi.

Now, Claas is among 11 seniors at Syracuse University featured in Light Work’s annual gallery, and after four years, she, and other artists have taken the opportunity to reflect on their time as photographers and students.

“Looking back at my time at SU, I’ve definitely cultivated a specific way for capturing the unpredictability of life,” Claas said.

Light Work’s “2023 VPA Photography Annual” showcases two photographs from each of the 11 seniors in the art photography major. This gallery will be on display at Light Work in Watson Hall from Jan. 17 to March 10.

Artist Lydia McCarthy served as juror for the showcase this year and awarded Ryan Ally’s work Best of Show. Though, Ally hasn’t always been in the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

As a freshman, Ally was enrolled in the computer engineering major. He came from a trade high school in the Bronx where students had to choose a focus of engineering, architecture or construction, so majoring in computer engineering seemed like the smart move.

During the summer before Ally’s sophomore year, he gained a new insight for his career and future. He worked with a Brooklyn-based entrepreneur that sold clothing, and Ally was the self-appointed ‘media guy’ for the company. He completely fell in love with the editorial work he was doing, he said.

“That summer job introduced me to a whole new career I could chase. I knew I needed to switch my major as soon as possible,” Ally said. “I’m now a senior in art photography, and it’s been a good ride so far.”

Most of the photos displayed in Light Work relate to the seniors’ final thesis projects that they will present at the end of the semester. Ally’s project is about his parents’ home country of Guyana and their move to New York City as young adults. His project is a way to dive deeply into his Guyanese roots that he hadn’t connected with until recently.

“I never knew what box to check for race and ethnicity,” Ally said. “When I started this project, it pushed me towards a self discovery about my culture.”

Ally’s two photos featured in Light Work are titled “Fisherman” and “Slaughterhouse,” and were both shot in Guyana last summer. “Fisherman” is a vibrant photograph with popping turquoise and terracotta colors, with three men standing on a boat fishing. “Slaughterhouse” was taken in an open yard where men set up a make-shift slaughter production line. Large pots produce smoke in the forefront of the image while men work in the background.

Ally hopes that people who share similar experiences of growing up with immigrant parents can relate to the images and embrace the abnormality of existing between two different cultures.

In her two featured photographs “Field of Vision” and “Pinch,” Natalia Claas focuses on subtle disruptions in her daily life. For example, ‘Pinch’ (right) the subject’s face is shot through a car window.

Shuyang (Sky) Zhang | Contributing Photographer Two photograoghs from Senior Ryan Ally, “Fisherman” and “Slaughterhouse”, feature in Light Work’s “2023 VPA Photography Annual.” Ally used his photography to dive into his Guyanese roots.

Similarly, Lillian Bencich turned to her family as the focus of her thesis project. Bencich’s images in Light Work are both untitled, and will be featured in her final project at the end of the year. Her project focuses on the relationship between her mom and grandma Yai Yai who has dementia.

Bencich is interested in understanding how her relationship has evolved with her mom and grandma as they have all grown older, and explores that theme in her photos.

“Realizing that your elders aren’t these untouchable people, but human beings too, is something I think everyone can relate to,” Bencich said.

Overhearing people comment and make interpretations of the images on display is Bencich’s favorite part about having her photos featured in Light Work. She hopes that the audience finds a little bit of their own family represented within the images.

Sophie Walter decided to incorporate mixed media into her photographs. Her two images at Light Work are both titled “Colors of Persona” and blend photography with watercolor and embroidery thread.

Adding these extra elements adds an extra level of depth and tactile feeling to the two-dimensional image, she said. Walter is interested in color theory, and worked with colorful paint and thread to portray the aura each subject gave off.

“I’m also disrupting (the subjects’) facial features, so you’re not really supposed to understand what you’re seeing right away,” Walter said.

Claas also leans into the idea of questioning the normalcy of reality in her two images, which are titled “Field of Vision” and “Pinch.” In each photo, Claas sought out subtle disruptions in daily life where there is an altered or unexpected element to the photo. In her photo “Pinch,” there is a slight distortion to the subject’s face as it is shot through a car window.

Claas, Ally and Bencich all shared similar sentiments, in that they feel they’re at a point where they can reflect on the past four years at SU and trace how their art has evolved. When Ally switched majors, he promised himself that he would take up every opportunity to “level up” and learn anything and everything about photography, he said.

Being awarded Best of Show was a testament to how far Ally has come since switching his major during his sophomore year. He remembers not telling his parents when he first made the switch, because he didn’t know how they would react. After a few weeks in the program, Ally recalls telling his parents and assuring them he wouldn’t be some “starving artist” post graduation.

“When I got the call that I won Best of Show I was like, ‘What? Wow!’ I didn’t even realize there was a best of show,” Ally said. “My parents are super proud, and so am I. I never expected this.”

Ally hopes to turn his finished senior thesis project into a photo book titled “The Guyanese American Dream.” Over spring break, he will be returning to Guyana to stay with his family and take pictures of his community for the second time this year. As he travels abroad, Ally hopes that he can continue to make his work powerful and is optimistic about his future.

“I think every photographer has that moment where they know there has to be a great shot somewhere in the mess of photos,” Ally said.