An ode to the man I didn’t match with on Tinder

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

When I find myself craving another’s affection

I open this app and receive several rejections

But I never expected I would receive one from you

The guy I see in Newhouse, you know who

The one with the face and the smile and hair

He likes me, he’s seen me, I swear.

One time in food.com, he let me cut him in line

Well, not really, I sort of didn’t even see there was a line

Either way I took it as a God-given sign

Because what are the chances that both of us were there

Standing in line ordering bagels, it was a sexual love affair

Well, I have to admit the chances are pretty high

I know when his class gets out, I cannot deny.

But now, as I sit in my bed alone

I swipe through this stupid app, clutching my phone

When suddenly his name and his face illuminate my room

And my heart and my lower half start to go boom

He’s everything I’ve ever wanted and more

Even though in his last picture he’s standing next to another girl

Oh wait, that’s his sister, cut that last line

If only he knew what I would do if he were mine.

My hands are shaking as I pray to whatever God there may be

That someone above knows that this is the only man for me

I mean we’re perfect together, everyone knows that

I’m funny and smart and he’s… nice to look at

I’m gonna swipe right on the count of three

One, two, three—

So we didn’t match on Tinder, but I still see him around

That Newhouse guy that I was so close to taking to pound town

I wish him the best, although it didn’t work out

And by best I mean I hope that the rest of his life can only be described as a sexual drought

I’ve deleted that app, I want you guys to know

Instead, I downloaded Hinge, where all the Whitman hotties go.