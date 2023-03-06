2023 Syracuse Area Music Awards awards youngest recipient in 30-year history

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Approaching the stage to receive his award for Best New Artist of the Syracuse area, guitarist Dylan Michael cracked a joke, saying he needed a step stool. At just 13 years old, Dylan made local history, taking the stage at the Syracuse Area Music Awards alongside fellow musicians.

Dylan has been playing guitar since he was six, his father, bassist Michael Spadaro, said at the ceremony. He received this year’s Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist.

Music lovers of all ages gathered at the Palace Theatre for the 30th annual Syracuse Area Music Awards, formally known as the “SAMMYS.” This year, Dylan Michael became the award show’s youngest recipient in its 30-year history.

Dylan dedicated the award to his late mother in his speech and thanked other members of his family. After receiving the award, he performed an electric guitar solo, showing off his skills to the audience.

As winner of the Best New Artist award, Dylan will have six hours of recording time in SubCat Studios in Syracuse. His first album, “Dead on Arrival,” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Dylan wasn’t the only teenaged award recipient Friday night. Cortland high school student Cloey Tierno won the Best Pop SAMMY for her album “I Fell in Love with the Rain.” On the older side of the music scene, Paul Case, 71, won Best Singer Songwriter for his album “This Love.” The album also earned him a contract deal, he said in his acceptance speech.

To be nominated, artists submit their recordings to the SAMMYS judges. There’s also a People’s Choice Award in which fans vote for their favorite artist. This category saw a record 240,000 votes this year, and the award went to Cam Caruso.

SAMMY winners were eager to take photos with their awards at the red carpet in the theater lobby, where the hundreds of local artists, many donning wide-brimmed hats, fur ensembles or leather, socialized with their families and guests throughout the night.

The SAMMYS have been celebrating the Syracuse music scene since Frank Malfitano produced the first awards in 1993. Three years later, he passed leadership to Liz Nowak, who has been president of the SAMMYS ever since. Malfitano presented her with a Founder’s Award for her contributions last night.

Members of the SAMMYS Hall of Fame gathered on stage to greet Nowak, who received a standing ovation as Malfitano presented her the award.

“If there was music playing right now, it’d be Etta James, ‘At last!’” Malfitano said. “(Nowak) deserves every award that we give out.”

With the SAMMYS Hall of Fame members behind her, Nowak thanked the Syracuse music scene and offered some advice for working in the industry.

“I’ve worked and learned from every person on this stage,” Nowak said. “The music industry is about relationships. Build bridges, make connections, create and nurture relationships. It’s not a competition.”

Nowak credited Syracuse area musicians for keeping the SAMMYS going, saying the awards wouldn’t be possible without the music they make. The musicians shook their heads in disagreement and pointed at her, giving her credit for keeping the awards going.

Friday night’s SAMMYS awarded recipients in 14 categories, including a category new this year, “Best New Single,” which went to All Poets and Heroes for “Give it to Me Straight.” The ceremony included performances from Trauma Cat, Not Robots!, The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band, Chuck Schiele’s Quatro and Brownskin Band.

“We think it’s important to have a strong foundation and support and advocacy for Syracuse musicians,” Malfitano said. “Because a lot of time, they don’t get the recognition they deserve.”