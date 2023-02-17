Observations from SU’s win: Delaney Sweitzer, Meaghan Tyrrell enjoy career games

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse opened up its 2023 campaign with a statement 16-15 win over then-No.4 ranked Northwestern at the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Wildcats bounced the Orange out of the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in resounding fashion, but, this time around, SU built off of an impressive offensive second quarter before weathering a third period comeback to grab victory in front of its home crowd.

Against NU, Megan Carney scored a team-high four goals for Syracuse while Meaghan Tyrrell notched a career-high six assists on top of two goals of her own. Four other SU players totaled multiple goals as well. Tyrrell’s performance earned her Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) and ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Not even a week later, Syracuse returned to the Dome on Friday to host No. 2 ranked Maryland. The Terrapins opened their season on Feb. 11 by crushing Saint Joseph’s 15-5, producing nine different scorers in the process.

But Syracuse dominated Maryland from the jump as Meaghan, Carney and company led the Orange to its second win in just as many games. The Terrapins were smothered near both the 12 and 8-meter arcs as the scoring just kept flowing for SU on the other end.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s 20-11 win over No. 2 Maryland:

Kate Mashewske Bounces Back

Despite beating Northwestern by a slim margin behind a high-powered offense, Syracuse lost a lopsided battle in the draw control, 23-11. Kate Mashewske, who placed third on Syracuse’s single-season record list last year with a career-high 178 draw controls, found herself running off the field without much success against the Wildcats. Even head coach Kayla Treanor said Mashewske’s performance wasn’t her best.

However, in the early going against Maryland, Mashewske held her own, outdoing the Terrapins 12-7 at the end of the first half. Her tireless work in the midfield against Shaylan Ahearn consistently placed Syracuse in comfortable positions near the 12-yard arc.

By the end of the game, Mashewske never let up, dominating the draw 19-14 en route to a monumental Syracuse win.

Can’t Stop Meaghan

After a career-night facilitating against Northwestern, Meaghan opened up against Maryland assisting Carney mere seconds into the contest. Positioned near the right side of the crease, Meaghan found Carney cutting toward the net, unmarked, and dished to her for an easy finish.

Then, with Syracuse holding on to a slim 3-2 lead, Meaghan was positioned at X with Abby Bosco in front of her. Performing a half-spin, she easily lost Bosco before circling along the left side of the crease. Turning to face the goal, and Emily Sterling, Meaghan slotted a shot into the right side of the net with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

After seven points with four goals in the first half, Meaghan was in the thick of the action again just seconds into the second half. Passing to her sister, Emma Tyrrell, Meaghan notched her fourth assist of the afternoon, and an astounding tenth of the season, as Emma converted.

Meaghan then spent the rest of the third quarter quietly, involved in Syracuse’s attacks moving forward without producing a goal or an assist. She started the fourth quarter with two goals in less than 40 seconds. Her first of the final period came off of a Sierra Cockerille assist to put Syracuse up 17-9 with 12:53 remaining in the game. Afterward, she started at the X before going left, fending off her defender to net again.

Meaghan ended the game with 11 points — a career high.

Down Two But Adding More

Natalie Smith was released with 10:36 remaining in the third quarter. She received a yellow card two minutes prior. Soon after, Julia Basciano was released. Syracuse, despite being two women down, had somehow managed to keep Maryland off of the scoresheet in the time being. On the defensive end, Sweitzer had palmed away a scorching Terrapin attempt moments before Smith was released.

Not only did Syracuse not let in any goals — they scored one. Olivia Adamson received the ball on the left side, just outside the 8-yard arc. Running in-stride and keeping her immediate defender on her hip, Adamson charged toward net before firing her second of the game past Sterling. The score was her fourth of the young season. She dropped her stick on the ground before celebrating in emphatic fashion.

A couple of minutes later, Superia Clark entered the penalty box. That didn’t stop the Orange from tacking on another goal. Emma Ward sprinted toward goal with her stick up, but her defender was draped all over her. Angling away, Ward dumped the ball off to Carney who immediately entered X, looping around the crease from right to left before scoring. Her goal gave Syracuse a 16-7 lead with just 3:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Sweitzer Stands Tall

Maryland tallied a whopping 13 free positions. Syracuse, on the other hand, totaled zero. However, the Terrapins only converted on five of their chances.

Maryland’s Kate Sites stood on the edge of the 8-yard box. When the whistle blew, she ran toward net and fired but Sweitzer stood her ground, denying the attempt before scooping up the ground ball. The save prevented Maryland’s 10th goal, sparking a career-high of 11 saves, set just last time out against Northwestern.

All game long, Sweitzer denied the Terrapins in front of net. While most of Maryland’s shots were denied at the free-position, as they were unable to get much going in open-play, Sweitzer didn’t seem to mind the one-on-one matchup with the opponent bearing down on goal without any help from her back line.

May sent a shot flying toward Sweitzer with just under six minutes remaining in the game. Syracuse was already up 19-11 — in a comfortable position to win — but Sweitzer palmed away the shot for her 12th career save. Moments later, she achieved her 13th. Both saves part of a new career-high.