Delaney Sweitzer’s career-best 13 saves lead Syracuse in win over No. 2 Maryland

Maryland’s Libby May sprinted down the field with Bianca Chevarie the only defender in front of her.

Seeing Eloise Clevenger unmarked to her right on a two-on-one opportunity, May flung a pass over to Clevenger who had just Delaney Sweitzer to beat.

Near the start of the third, Syracuse was up 14-7 over the Terrapins. A goal, however, could pump a little more life into what had, up to that point, been a deflated Maryland offense in open play.

Clevenger pump-faked a couple times before firing a shot that struck the pipe, bouncing away before landing perfectly in Shaylan Ahearn’s stick. Ahearn had time and space. She whistled another shot towards net but Sweitzer saved it, tipping the ball into the air before catching it in her shaft. Then, she calmly looked up and started the next possession.

Today, against Maryland, she set a new personal best 13 saves in No. 4 Syracuse’s (2-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) 20-11 win over the No. 2 Terrapins (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten). She saved 8-of-13 free position shots, of which Syracuse had none, but still never trailed in the game. Not even a week ago, she set her career-high in saves against Northwestern with 11 – she broke it again six days later.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, after Sweitzer transferred in from the University of Southern California, head coach Kayla Treanor started her against Stanford in Syracuse’s opening game. Sweitzer would go on to start the next two contests, against Binghmapton and Stony Brook but much of her success came early in the year. She notched season highs in ground balls against the Cardinals and Seawolves before producing a season-high three saves against Florida.

However, Sweitzer finished the year with just five total starts. Halfway through last season, Treanor had trouble deciding between Sweitzer and Kimber Hower. The two shared time between the posts before Treanor ultimately opted to go with Hower to end the 2022 season — which came at the hands of Northwestern.

From the jump, Sweitzer was everywhere, commanding a strong back line that held their own against one of the nation’s best offenses. And even though that same defense gifted Maryland 13 free position opportunities, Sweitzer didn’t seem to mind the one-on-one matchup around the 8-yard arc with an opponent bearing down on goal.

“I kinda just used a reset, took a breath and whatever happens, happens,” Sweitzer said. “I just have to be ready for the next one.”

Despite Syracuse committing penalty after penalty to set the Terrapins up near goal, Sweitzer allowed just five scores off of free positions. Even her record-tying 11th save of the game came off of a free position.

Kate Sites stood, tiptoeing the 8-yard arc. When the whistle blew, granting her movement, she ran toward the net and fired low, to Sweitzer’s left. Moving her shaft in anticipation, Sweitzer palmed away the opportunity as the ball nestled right in front of her within the crease. Sweitzer scooped the ground ball up and looked for an open option, preventing the Terrapins from what would have been their 10th goal of the afternoon.

On another play, May came rushing in off of a free position given near the left wing of the 8-yard arc. Coco Vandiver stuck out her stick in hopes of disrupting the attempt but May was way ahead of her. May moved from left to right before shooting high. It looked like her shot was headed for the top left corner but Sweitzer caught and held onto the ball. She was there again.

“I think before coming into these two games, our team overall has a lot of trust in each other and we’ve been preparing very well for this type of competition,” Sweitzer said.

Sweitzer’s career-setting save came against May again with 6:04 remaining in the game. May dodged and twisted running toward the Syracuse net before unleashing a shot that Sweitzer parried before hastily picking the ball up. A mere minute later, she stopped Maryland’s Chrissy Thomas.

After the game, Treanor said she was proud of her defense, and that each position did a good job of relieving pressure from each other. She said that she’s proud of Sweitzer, knowing that the Syracuse keeper has been under a lot of pressure. Yet, Treanor still described her as the anchor for this Orange squad, because Sweitzer’s work on the mental side of her game is paying off.

“Delaney (Sweitzer) has been playing outstanding and we’re just really proud of her and her performances,” Treanor said.

It seemed that whatever Maryland threw at Sweitzer, she stopped. Whether it was a low shot or a high one. Whether the attempt trickled toward net or flew, Sweitzer was ready — knees bend, shaft up, her fast-twitch motions spoiling the Terrapins’ efforts near the crease.

“We’re just ready to keep going,” Sweitzer said. “We’re ready for the next matchup.”