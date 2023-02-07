Syracuse ranks 3rd in ACC preseason poll, 2 named to All-Preseason team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse ranked No. 3 in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Poll for the second year running, according to the conference. The Orange recorded 85 total points in voting, coming just one shy of Boston College, which ranks second.

North Carolina holds the No. 1 spot with 92 points. Duke and Notre Dame, which each hold 65 and 64 points, respectively, round out the top five. Pittsburgh finished ninth with 23 points, one above last-placed Clemson, with 14 points, despite only entering its second year of competition in program history.

The Preseason All-ACC Team features two SU players — Meaghan and Emma Tyrell. Five Syracuse players earned Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American honors with Meaghan as the lone first-team honoree.

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll also lists Syracuse as the No. 5 team in the nation with UNC and BC topping the Orange at No. 1 and 3, respectively.

Syracuse opens its season on February 11th against No. 4 Northwestern in the JMA Wireless Dome.