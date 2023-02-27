Ukrainian students are in constant anxiety as they await news about home

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

A year ago, Violetta Soboleva, a Syracuse University graduate student, solemnly stood alone in front of the Hall of Languages. With tears in her eyes, she held a sign that read, “Stop the war. Putin is Hitler.”

This was after the first Russian invasion in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Exactly 365 days later, she stood as a symbolic gesture to her family and homeland on this tragic anniversary. Only this time, other Ukrainian students on campus also showed their solidarity.

Fortunately, the daily catastrophes Ukrainians have to face have been getting recognition on a national scale.

Biden’s recent surprise visit to Ukraine was another step in furthering the United States’ solidarity with Ukraine. The Biden administration has authorized 31 drawdowns since Aug. 2021, including the most recent package the Department of Defense announced on Feb. 3. This new package includes air defense capabilities, armed infantry vehicles and other equipment, such as anti-tank missiles, to help Ukraine in near and long-term battles.

Although the U.S. and other Ukrainian allies have made strides, it does not take away from students’ fears. The digital age we live in is a constant reminder to Ukranians that, while they may be safe here, their families are in the midst of Russian war crimes.

Vietnam was the first war where people saw the harsh grittiness of battle as it was broadcasted on television. However, half a century later, war is being live-streamed on almost all social media platforms. This acts as a constant reminder for Ukrainian students of the violence in their homeland.

According to Time Magazine, the world is watching the war play out on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. “As of Mar. 7, TikTok videos tagged with #UkraineWar have been viewed more than 600 million times, and almost 180,000 Instagram posts have been used with that hashtag.” The content on these posts are filled with “disturbing” photos and videos that may be hard for viewers to take in. Sadly, this ultimately takes away from the humanity of it all.

The war has taken a significant toll on Soboleva. Being half Russian, she feels an internal conflict within herself. “I take this blame because of the collective guilt,” she said. This inner struggle suppressed her urge to confide in other Ukrainians, out of fear of rejection.

At the same time, she knew it wouldn’t be fair to blame them for judging her, because they are also experiencing immense trauma.

Having a sense of humanity goes a long way in the wake of these current struggles. However, today, Soboleva experienced the same consideration she showed other Ukrainians. Despite her internal fear and identity crisis, she was not alone. This time, other Ukrainian students joined across the SU campus.

To recognize the first anniversary of the unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the SU Ukrainian Club gathered outside the Hall of Languages, planned a vigil at Hendricks Chapel and lit up the JMA Wireless Dome in yellow and blue to spread awareness about their struggles. Taras Colopenlic, a senior and president of the Ukrainian Club, recognizes the struggles Ukrainian students at SU face and wants others to be aware. “(The war) affects Ukrainian students because it is our homeland. It is our people. It is very painful to see this delusional idea that our neighboring country has of controlling us. Not just controlling, but the attempt to destroy our identity,” he said.

As the war has continued, Russia has sought out to strip every aspect of Ukrainians’ one’s identity. For example, Soboleva’s passion is teaching. She came to SU to get an education degree and give back to the youth. Unfortunately, Russia stripped her of this. “Although the U.S. allows me to study here, in Russia, this makes you a foreign agent. If they give you this label in Russia, you are not allowed to teach there,” she said. “This impacts me because I am an educator.” A vicious cycle of thoughts clouds Soboleva’s mind on a daily basis. On top of the school work she must complete, she often contemplates how she may not be able to fulfill her passion as an educator while ensuring her family’s safety at home.

Ukrainian students at SU are seeing their relatives, via social platforms, fighting for their lives. Most students at SU don’t realize the totality and severity Ukrainians face — they don’t have to anxiously check the news to ensure that their family members are safe, or worry about their home being demolished.

Soboleva experiences these worries, as her Russian father may be conscripted. She explained, “I am worried about my dad being conscripted and they kill him,” she said. “Even though he’s on the bad side, he’s still my dad.” This, at heart, is where her internal conflict lives.

The best way to combat this is, as Colopenlic explained, is to be human. The personal aspect of this war is vital. Although Ukraine may be over seventy thousand kilometers away from SU, it is a local conflict. As people watched Soboleva, Colopenlic and others protest, they witnessed the effects of collateral damage the war has caused. To Soboleva, home only feels like a distant memory:“In terms of safety, I don’t feel safe going back,” she said. Though SU is a temporary home for Soboleva and others, it should be a place where they not only feel safe, but supported by all students.

Soboleva, with a more positive mindset, shared, “I do not know what the future holds, but we will see.” The immediate future of students like Soboleva are in the hands of SU and its supportive students. The act of basic humanity, to just be human, can go a long way in showing solidarity and an acknowledgement to Ukrainian students all across campus.

Sophia Leone is a sophomore broadcast, digital journalism and political science major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].