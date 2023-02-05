Syracuse remains undefeated with 4-2 win over Drexel
Joe Zhao | Contributing Photographer
Syracuse (5-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) continued their win streak on Saturday, as the Orange defeated Drexel (2-2, 0-0 Colonial Athletic) in their first road test of the season, winning 4-2.
The Orange won the doubles point, Polina Kozyreva and Ines Fonte won 6-3, and Zeynep Erman and Shiori Ito won by forfeit. Syracuse’s top doubles pairing Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya fell in a tiebreaker 7-6. This is the first time the two have played together this season.
SU also changed the singles lineups a bit, as Erman was raised to the No. 1 pairing – Kimoto didn’t play singles. Erman lost in straight sets 5-7, 1-6. Erman was Syracuse’s only singles loss, as Kozyreva continued her undefeated streak, winning 7-6 and 6-3. Ito (6-3, 6-2) and Fonte (6-3, 6-2) also won in straight sets. Kanapatskaya’s match was not finished, yet she lost 2-6, 0-3 in her No. 2 singles spot.
The Orange will return to action back at the Drumlins Country Club on Feb. 11 for their final nonconference opponent prior to ACC play.
