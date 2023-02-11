Syracuse’s doubleheader against IUPUI and Jacksonville canceled due to rain

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s (1-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) games against IUPUI (1-1, 0-0 Horizon League) and Jacksonville University (2-0, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) on Saturday have been rained out and will not be rescheduled, according to Jacksonville’s Twitter. The Orange were scheduled to play the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. and the Dolphins at 12:30 p.m. on day two of the River City Leadoff tournament.

After losing its season opener 6-5 to IUPUI on Friday afternoon, SU responded with a 10-4 drubbing of North Florida in its doubleheader nightcap. Outfielder Angel Jasso finished the day 4-8 at the plate, adding her first home run of the season. Pitcher Madison Knight won in her collegiate debut against the Ospreys, tossing five innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts.

In total, all six of the tournament games were canceled on Saturday, affecting six different teams. Jacksonville announced they are monitoring the playing fields and will make a decision on Sunday’s contests at a later time.

Syracuse is scheduled to play Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the third and final day of the River City Leadoff tournament. Next weekend, the Orange will travel up north to Charlotte, North Carolina, to participate in the Big 10/ACC challenge against Purdue and Iowa.