Syracuse stays at No. 2 on Inside Lacrosse rankings after defeating Pittsburgh

Syracuse maintained its No. 2 national ranking on the Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaching Association rankings after defeating Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Following a perfect 3-0 start coming into Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Orange cruised to a comfortable 16-4 road victory over the Panthers, earning six first-place votes and a total 654 points. SU wasn’t the only program to stay as all top-four teams preserved its spot in the rankings. North Carolina remained at No. 1 after defeating Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels currently have 21 first-place votes and 669 points.

Megan Carney continued to lead Syracuse in goal scoring, netting four against Pitt to bring her season total to 16. Emma Tyrrell added three of her own and Delaney Sweitzer continued her impressive start to the 2023 campaign, recording five saves.

No. 2 Syracuse will return home to face UAlbany on Wednesday at the JMA Wireless Dome, kicking off a three-game home stand.