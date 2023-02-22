Syracuse utilizes singles depth in 1st 7-0 start since 2016

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In its most recent game, Syracuse traveled to Boston College for its first Atlantic Coast Conference match, and was met with its toughest test of the season. In doubles, the Orange lost in first and second doubles. In the No. 1 spot, Shiori Ito and Zeynep Erman could not get anything going, falling 2-6. Last year’s NCAA tournament pair Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva also fell in their doubles match, suffering a 5-7 defeat to the Eagles.

In the final doubles match, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya and Ines Fontes pulled out the sole victory in the doubles round, 6-4. This added some motivation for a comeback from the Orange, as Syracuse went into the singles matches behind for the first time all season. But the Orange’s depth and experience came to fruition in the comeback win.

In the top spot, Erman suffered just her second singles loss of the season in a three-set battle. Kimoto, who was switched out of the top spot in favor of Erman, did not feel the benefits of the switch, as she was easily handled in straight sets. Even with their two top singles players losing, the Orange had the pieces to step up.

Kanapatskaya, Kozreva and Ito all dominated in their matches, each winning in straight sets. It all came down to Fonte in the final singles spot, but she lost the first set 0-6. However, she fought back to win the next two sets and secure the win for the Orange. This win continued the perfect season for Syracuse, as the Orange came back and won the match 4-3. The win improved Syracuse’s record to 7-0 for the first time since 2016.

“I’m super proud of them. They have shown a lot of resiliency, poise and heart,” head coach Younes Limam said.

The Syracuse roster is filled with more veterans than it has in recent years. The squad boasts six returners from last year, including Kozyvera and Kimoto, who represented Syracuse in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Former first team All-ACC member Kanapatskaya has played well after reaching the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Super Regionals this past fall.

Syracuse won its first three matches by a combined score of 19-2, dominating NJIT, Boston University and Cornell. Delaware and Drexel grabbed two games from the Orange, but nothing more. Then, Syracuse beat Buffalo 7-0 to finish nonconference play.

The Orange squad has been very balanced so far this season, with each player having a similar singles and doubles record. As of now, no player on the team has a losing singles record this year.

“We just want to have as many options as we can,” Limam said about his squad.

Kimoto has predominantly been No. 1 in both singles and doubles. Kimoto started off the season 2-0 in both singles and doubles, but an elbow injury suffered against Cornell hurt her momentum.

Since that injury, Kimoto has lost two out of three singles matches along with three out of her four last doubles matches. Limam pushed her to the No. 2 spot in both singles and doubles.

Erman has filled the first spot since then. Erman has not won a match yet in that slot, but has dominated with Kimoto in No. 1 doubles. In the second singles spot, Erman is 5-0.

Kanapatskaya has held the third spot in both singles and doubles, returning to All-ACC form. Kanapatskaya has been breezing through matches thus far, winning five out of six in both singles and doubles.

“I think she is on the track to finding her best tennis,” Limam said of Kanapatskaya.

Kozyreva, Fonte and Ito rotate in the fourth, fifth and sixth singles spots. Combined, they have a record of 20-1. While the higher-ranked matches have given SU some trouble, the bottom half has been consistent.

“I’m very pleased with how we’re playing the bigger points,” Limam said. “A lot of the matches, it comes down to a single point. I’m very proud of how they play in the biggest points.”

Syracuse will take on Florida State this Friday, looking to start 2-0 in the ACC, and move its winning streak to eight games.