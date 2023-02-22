Syracuse University places Sigma Delta Tau sorority under investigative status

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University placed the campus chapter of Sigma Delta Tau under investigative status, according to SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

The chapter is under investigative status as a result of alleged violations of the student Code of Conduct, a university spokesperson said Tuesday. The chapter must cease all activities while it is under investigation, they said.

The spokesperson did not specify when the chapter’s status changed, or the specific potential Code of Conduct violation.

SU will not recognize chapters that do not maintain a safe and productive learning experience for all of its members, the website’s chapter status page reads.

The site outlines SU’s criteria for suspension of a Greek organization including patterns or incidents of misconduct, criminal activity and fiscal default.

The spokesperson said the university won’t be sharing more information on Sigma Delta Tau’s status in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation. They did not state SU’s timeline for its investigation of the chapter.