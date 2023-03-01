Syracuse’s unavoidable defensive mistakes lead to 96-76 loss to Georgia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In insurance policies, the term “Inherent Vice” refers to the unavoidable. Iron rusting from being in the air too long, food spoiling over time or anything else that can naturally deter a good or property.

For Syracuse, its inherent vice has been omnipresent over the last few weeks. With the 2-3 zone, the Orange are naturally going to give up a lot of 3-pointers. There’s nothing that Jim Boeheim can do, or will change, to stop that.

Georgia Tech was the latest team to take advantage of Syracuse’s defensive flaws, nailing seven 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes. Miles Kelly then received the ball in the left corner, drilling his shot before Jesse Edwards could close out. On the next possession, Kelly went to the same spot and found the same result. All Boeheim could do was point to Justin Taylor and Edwards on the floor before signaling for a timeout.

The Yellow Jackets entered the game as the third-worst 3-point shooting team in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 32.8% clip from deep. But Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC) left the JMA Wireless Dome as the fourth-straight team to score more than 13 3-pointers against Syracuse (16-14, 9-10 ACC), defeating it 96-76. Kelly and Lance Terry both finished with seven 3-pointers. Georgia Tech’s 18 3’s were a school record.

Over the last month, the Yellow Jackets have been a much better team. They defeated Virginia Tech, a team SU lost to in late January, and most recently, they blew out Louisville 83-67. The Yellow Jackets scored 12 3-pointers during that game, carrying their success from deep right into the JMA Wireless Dome.

After Benny Williams muscled his way under the basket for the first points of the night, Georgia Tech rotated the ball around the perimeter on the other end. It made its way to Kelly, who nailed a wide open 3-pointer from the left wing.

Two minutes later, Kelly located Terry in transition following a short jumper from Judah Mintz. Terry caught the ball in stride, rose up and drained a 3 from the right corner, forcing Boeheim to call a timeout.

Terry’s opening 3-pointer gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-4 lead, but Syracuse came back quickly via a 3-pointer and layup from Mintz. Joe Girard III scored back-to-back baskets and Edwards started to get more looks inside as Georgia Tech focused on the perimeter.

The defensive problems wouldn’t disappear though. For every response Syracuse had, the Yellow Jackets answered back from deep. After Girard nailed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the top of the key, Kyle Sturdivant bolted to the left corner and sank his shot. Edwards then worked inside and scored on a baby hook shot, tying the game at 21-21. But Kelly drained an ensuing 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Edwards wrestled his way deep into the paint again with Georgia Tech still focused on Girard at the arc. But he missed on a wide open hook shot, giving the Yellow Jackets a chance to extend their lead by more than one basket. GT again moved fast in transition and Terry attacked the basket and laid it in off the glass. It wasn’t a 3-pointer but ended in a 3-point play as Girard clipped Terry on the way up.

Boeheim brought in Maliq Brown, Taylor and eventually slotted Quadir Copeland in the lineup to help with the defensive mistakes. The Orange used their full-court press as well, but the Yellow Jackets had no issue getting past it and setting up their half-court offense.

SU made some strong defensive plays in the first half, forcing Terry to travel with six minutes left after Copeland plugged a passing lane to Kelly in the right corner. Edwards blocked the ball thrice throughout the opening period, too.

Ja’Von Franklin created more issues for the Orange, serving as GT’s main offensive rebounder. Sometimes, he didn’t even wait for the ball to get back to the floor, leaping over Williams and Edwards for a putback dunk. With 15 seconds left in the first half, Franklin collected a blocked jumper from Sturdivant, immediately knocking down a shot from close-range.

The Orange’s problems weren’t fixed during halftime. Dallan Coleman was left unmarked at the top of the key in the second half, wasting no time to convert on GT’s 11th 3-pointer. Franklin then stole the ball from Mintz and dunked it in transition, giving GT a 14-point lead.

Terry got back into rhythm too, sinking a 3-pointer from the right wing before Mintz could close out on him. Less than a minute later, the Yellow Jackets moved the ball around and Franklin located Terry on the opposite side. He found the bottom of the net, extending the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 64-44 with 17 minutes left.

Terry high-fived Kelly a minute later after hitting his sixth 3-pointer, which would be his third-to-last deep shot of the night.

GT didn’t slow down its pace at all, reaching 70 points with 15 minutes still left in the game. To push the Yellow Jackets past the 80-point mark, Kelly got control of the ball at the left wing. Williams ran out to contest him, but couldn’t get there in time. Kelly’s shot swished through the net and he clapped in Williams face, mocking the zone’s inability once again.