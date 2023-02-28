Syracuse ranks No. 16 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (9-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) jumped up from No. 53 to No. 16 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, after taking down two-straight ranked opponents for the first time since 2017.

The 2017-18 team finished the regular season at No. 27. It beat Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC tournament, but fell to Georgia Tech squad 4-2. It also qualifed for the NCAA tournament, but lost to then-No. 35 Wichita State.

This time, the Orange defeated then-No. 35 Louisville 4-3 in a close match on Friday, and on Sunday, Syracuse pulled off another win over then-No. 23 Miami. This match featured a massive upset, with the No. 8 singles player in the country, Alexa Noel, losing 2-0 to SU’s Zeynep Erman.

Syracuse has a major weekend coming up, with three matches this weekend. First, the Orange will take on No. 15 Virginia on Friday in a major ACC tilt. They will take on unranked Coppin State on Saturday, then wrap up their weekend with No. 44 Virginia Tech on Sunday. All matches will be played at Drumlins Country Club.