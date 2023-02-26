Syracuse sweeps doubleheader, beats Rutgers, Robert Morris

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

As extra innings between Syracuse and Rutgers began, Ryan Starr stood on second base. The freshman darted toward third and raced home on an error by Scarlet Knights’ catcher Katie Wingert, scoring the game-winning run in the Orange’s first win of the afternoon.

SU (6-5, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat both opponents by one run in its twin bill against Rutgers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Robert Morris (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Saturday. The Orange first defeated the Scarlet Knights 2-1 in eight innings, then came from behind to take down the Colonials 3-2. SU has now won three straight games, its longest streak this season.

In game one, Syracuse grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning. Madelyn Lopez opened the frame with a leadoff double off Rutgers pitcher Morgan Smith. With two outs, Laila Alves singled to center, scoring Lopez and giving the Orange a 1-0 advantage.

Rutgers entered the game averaging just over six runs per contest. Its bats woke up in the bottom of the second when Ryann Orange led off with a triple, and an RBI double by Payton Lincavage tied the score 1-1. However, starting pitcher Madison Knight silenced the Scarlet Knights through four and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth, two walks and a wild pitch gave SU a chance to take the lead, but Angel Jasso grounded out to shortstop to end the inning. Rutgers threatened in the bottom of the frame with runners on first and second. Kaia Oliver entered in relief and forced Wingert to pop out, escaping the jam.

Moving to extras, Starr started as the automatic runner on second base in the top of the eighth. An error by the Scarlet Knights catcher allowed the freshman to come home, giving Syracuse a 2-1 lead. The Orange tagged out a runner at the plate and struck out Lincavage to end the game.

In the second game, SU quickly fell behind in the first inning. After the first two Colonials reached base, an error by Alves behind the plate scored the game’s first run. Avery Winchell’s RBI groundout off Syracuse’s starter Lindsey Hendrix gave Robert Morris a 2-0 lead.

But the Orange countered immediately, taking the lead and scoring three runs in the top of the second. After a leadoff walk, Tess Galipeau’s RBI double got SU on the board. Then, Trinity Nichols and Starr reached base, loading them up for Angie Ramos. With two outs, the sophomore cracked a two-run single to center to take the lead.

Like Knight, Hendrix pitched a gem in the circle for Syracuse. After allowing one unearned run in the first, the junior retired 18 consecutive batters. The Colonials led off the seventh with a walk to break the streak, but Hendrix retired the final three batters to close the game. The Orange’s starter lowered her earned run average to 2.40 and allowed the fewest hits (1) through seven innings in her three-year career.

SU will play Rutgers Sunday morning in the final game of the Low Country Classic from Charleston, South Carolina.