Syracuse splits doubleheader to start Low Country Classic

Syracuse trailed 8-3 heading into the 7th inning against Robert Morris. The Orange were down 8-0 through three innings, but tried to stage a comeback. Jude Padilla started off the scoring in the inning with a single before Tessa Galipeau brought home two more to cut Colonials lead to two.

Trinity Nichols singled then advanced to second on an error to represent the tying run. Angel Jasso walked to load the bases with two outs as Geana Torres stepped up to the plate to pinch hit for Ryan Starr. Torres worked a full count, but went down on strikes as Syracuse (4-5) dropped the first game of its doubleheader to Robert Morris (3-3) 8-6.

The Orange couldn’t climb all the way back after digging themselves an 8-0 hole, letting up two runs in the second and six in the third. Two walks and a single from Anna Resnik loaded the bases for Robert Morris in the top of the third inning. On the ensuing at bat from Kinsey Ventura, she reached on a fielding error at third base scoring Logan Black. A wild pitch on the next at bat ended Madison Knight’s outing on the mound. Knight couldn’t get out of the third, as the Orange trailed 3-0, leaving the bases loaded for freshman Jackie Pengal to deal with.

Pengel replaced Knight, walking two straight batters, extending the Robert Morris lead to 6-0. Meadow Sacadura rounded off a six run inning from the Colonials after a single to make it eight nothing in the third inning.

Syracuse got on the board in the bottom half of the third inning after Angel Jasso recorded the Orange’s first hit of the afternoon. A single by Starr put Jasso in scoring position before Knight was walked to load the bases. Rebecca Clyde stepped up to the plate, knocking two home for Syracuse to cut into the lead, making it 8-2. Knight scored on a sacrifice from Madelyn Lopez the next at-bat, cutting the deficit to 5, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

In the second game against Charleston (2-7), Syracuse once again found themselves down multiple runs early on. This time, overcoming the deficit, coming out victorious 3-2.

Charleston took the lead right off the bat in the bottom of the first after a wild pitch from Lindsey Hendrix. With a man on second and third with one out, Hendrix got out of the jam, forcing a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning. The sophomore found herself in a jam once again, loading the bases in the second inning. A catcher’s interference brought home a run, but Hendrix kept the Orange within striking distance.

The Orange got on the board in the top of the third after loading the bases. Madelyn Lopez grounded out into a fielder’s choice, scoring Angie Ramos, cutting the lead to one. On the ensuing at-bat Padilla drove home two runs to put Syracuse in front. The three runs in the inning were all the Orange needed with Olivia Hendrix pitching six innings and only letting up one earned run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Syracuse brought in Kaia Oliver to close things out. Charleston led off the inning with a single, but Laila Alves threw the runner out at second the next at bat. After a strikeout and a ground out, Syracuse came out on top.