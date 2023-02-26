Syracuse loses 7-2 to Rutgers after another slow start

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After working the count full to lead off the game, Kyleigh Sand smacked a single into center field. Lindsey Hendrix forced Ryann Orange to foul out on the next pitch.

On the first pitch of the at-bat to Morgan Smith, Sand stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With a runner on third and only one out, Smith hit a line drive to Angie Ramos in left field. But it was hit deep enough for Sand to score, giving Smith and RBI sac fly and Rutgers an early 1-0 lead.

The Orange let the Scarlet Knights get off to an early lead and never let them look back as Syracuse (6-6, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) lost 7-2 to Rutgers (12-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Syracuse only managed five hits and had runners in scoring position in two innings.

Leading off the third inning, Hendrix forced Kobie Hura to pop out, bringing up Sand for the second time. On the first pitch of the at bat, Sand laid down a bunt and legged out a bunt single.

On Hendrix’s 1-1 pitch to the ensuing batter, Orange, she unloaded, belting a deep drive into left center field for a two-run homer. Following Orange’s home run, Hendrix proceeded to hit Smith, walk Peyton Lincavage and hit Katie Wingert to load the bases with one out.

Kayla Bock stepped up to the plate and hit a soft ground ball to Rebecca Clyde at third base, who got the force out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Hendrix was able to escape further damage, leaving the bases loaded after Kiersten Withstandley flew out to end the inning.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Ramos ripped a double to left field to give Syracuse its first base runner of the game. Madelyn Lopez popped out in the next at-bat.

With two outs and Ramos on second base, Tessa Galipeau stepped into the batter’s box. However, just like Lopez, she popped out, stranding Ramos in scoring position and ending the inning.

Immediately after Syracuse wasted its opportunity, Rutgers made SU pay in the top of the fifth inning. Leading off the inning, Smith singled, followed by another single from Lincavage. With two runners on, Wingert worked a walk.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Taylor Fawcett ripped Hendrix’s 3-1 pitch into left field scoring Smith and Lincavage to extend Rutgers’ lead to five.

Following Fawcett’s at-bat, Hendrix was pulled from the circle and Maddison Knight was brought in. Upon getting brought into the game, Knight immediately hit Withstandley, loading the bases.

In a full count battle against Megan Herka, Knight forced her to fly out. But Taylor Lane, who pinch ran for Wingert, scored from third. Knight hit her second hitter of the inning to load the bases with one out.

On Knight’s 2-2 delivery to Sand, she hit a ground ball to second base, and the Orange tried to turn a double play. But it was only able to get Hura out at second, enabling the Scarlet Knights to score its seventh run of the game. Finally, SU was able to get out of the inning after Orange grounded out.

In the sixth inning, Syracuse finally got on the board. With one out, Angel Jasso bunted for a single for Syracuse’s third hit of the game. The next hitter, Ramos, flew out, bringing up Taylor Posner with two outs.

Posner smacked a hit into left field, which Hura booted, allowing Jasso to score Syracuse’s first run of the game and Posner to advance to second base. On the payoff pitch of Yamilia Evans’ at-bat, she delivered an opposite field RBI single making it a 7-2 Rutgers lead.

The Orange kept its two-out rally alive, as Rebecca Clyde singled and Laila Alves was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and two outs, Madison Knight stepped up to the plate, but she flew out to end the inning.

In the seventh inning, SU went down 1-2-3, losing its final game of the Low Country Classic 7-2.