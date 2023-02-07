Syracuse men’s soccer adds 5 transfers for 2023

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre announced the addition of five new transfers to the program following its 2022 NCAA Championship campaign. The five — Andre Cutler-DeJesus (Marist), Stephen Hasse (Niagara), Mateo Leveque (UConn), Michael Suski (Boston College) and Nate Edwards (Purdue-Fort Wayne) — have over 200 games of college experience combined.

From Brampton, Ontario, Edwards joins Syracuse after starting 39 of his 40 career games with Purdue Fort-Wayne. He notched two goals and one assist at the right wingback position. Both program alumni Tajon Buchanan and Levonte Johnson are also from Brampton — Buchanan played with Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Johnson, who scored the game-winning goal in the College Cup semifinals, was a 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy finalist.

DeJesus spent two seasons at Marist, appearing in 33 games in the backline, producing three goals in 15 games during the 2022 season. In 2021, he started 17 games to help the Red Foxes win the 2021 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship. Last season, Syracuse defeated Marist 6-0 in its first exhibition game in August.

Hasse, a graduate transfer from Niagara, captained the Purple Eagles, who fell to Syracuse 1-0 back in September. He started in 53 of his 59 appearances at wingback. He notched eight assists and earned All-MAAC first team and MAAC All-Tournament team honors.

Originally from France, Leveque was the 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year with UConn and earned All-Big East third team and first team honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In the midfield, he recorded five goals and 11 assists with the Huskies. He also is a product of French Ligue 1 club OGG Nice’s youth academy.

Suski played 16 games for Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College, leading the Eagles in scoring during 2020 and 2021. He’s notched seven goals and six assists in his career.

McIntyre has utilized the transfer portal frequently, including getting Nathan Opoku, Johnson, Buster Sjoberg, Lorenzo Boselli — all members of the 2022 title team. Opoku recently signed a contract with Leicester City (on loan in Belgium) while Johnson and Sjoberg were selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, two of five selections, which were the most in program history.