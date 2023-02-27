Judah Mintz wins ACC Rookie of the Week for the 5th time this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season after combining for 39 points against Clemson and Pittsburgh. Mintz last received the award on Feb. 13, sharing the honor with Boston College’s Chas Kelley II.

Mintz was a perfect 4-for-4 from deep against the Tigers, finishing with 23 points in the Orange’s 91-73 loss. He shot 53.3% from the field and earned two career-highs with his eight baskets and four 3-pointers. While Symir Torrence and Benny Williams combined to shoot 0-for-5 from deep and Girard connected on just 2-of-6, Jim Boeheim told Mintz to “keep fighting” and continue to shoot 3s.

“I caught a rhythm in warm-ups today,” Mintz said. “I’ve been shooting the 3 well for the last few weeks.”

Mintz was unsuccessful in the first half at Pittsburgh, the school he originally committed to, berated by “traitor” screams from The Oakland Zoo. As the Panthers put the game away in the second half against the Orange though, Mintz got back to the free throw line with 13 minutes left, knocking down both shots.

He continued to attack the basket on each possession, finishing on a floater and a layup off the glass on back-to-back plays. Mintz collected 16 points and six assists, bringing his season average to 16.0 points per game and 4.4 assists per game.