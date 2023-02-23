Judah Mintz’s 3-pointers, 23 points show the freshman is rapidly maturing

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

There’s not an exact number, and he doesn’t even need to see the shots go in, but Judah Mintz felt like he caught a rhythm during warm-ups Wednesday. The guard, who has been slowly working toward a standout game for over a month, just felt like he had the right combination of feeling and opportunity. But while he was warming up to face Clemson, a chance to regroup after a stunning, 22-point loss to Duke on Saturday, something clicked.

Head coach Jim Boeheim noticed it too, and over the last few games, watched as his highest-rated freshman increased his 3-point shooting with confidence and accuracy. So when Mintz found himself wide open following a feed down to Jesse Edwards on the left block, he called for the ball back.

Two minutes into the second half, Mintz started jumping up and down, vehemently waving his arms at Edwards. Edwards passed — he hadn’t moved against a double team despite three dribbles and backing down PJ Hall. Mintz gathered the ball and slowly pulled up for the 3. Boeheim approved. Mintz, connecting on his third 3-pointer of the night, pumped his fist excitedly.

“I caught a rhythm in warm-ups today,” Mintz said. “I’ve been shooting the 3 well for the last few weeks.”

Mintz has slowly been developing his 3-point shot over the course of the season. Once an anomaly, his shots from distance have increased in recent games. In his last three, the point guard has gone 7-for-8 from beyond the arc. The one knock on his game, likely holding him back from declaring for the NBA Draft at the end of this season, has been his 3-point shooting. But with the climax of a 4-for-4 game from deep en route to a team-leading 23 points, it’s clear that Mintz is maturing, rounding himself into someone that could become one of the best point guards in the conference.

“My confidence didn’t waiver. I think I am just shooting better now,” Mintz said. “It definitely helps seeing the ball go through.”

Mintz has had one of the best freshman campaigns for Syracuse in recent years. Drawing comparisons to Jonny Flynn, Mintz has been even more than advertised. He’s sunk the Orange at times — namely against Miami with an ill-advised turnover with just seconds left in the game — but has mitigated those mistakes as the season has progressed. Mintz has put up at least 15 points in the last seven games, forming into a dynamic point guard, the type of player that could headline an NCAA Tournament team.

He just hasn’t been able to shoot 3-pointers. Syracuse isn’t a team that collects many of its points from beyond the arc, grabbing just 25% of their points off of 3s. Aside from Joe Girard III, the Orange haven’t had a consistent threat from deep for the majority of this season. But according to Mintz, Boeheim and his teammates have been urging the freshman to shoot more 3s in games. If Mintz starts hitting 3s consistently – and continues to generate electric, spinning, off-balance shots close to the basket – he’ll be a scoring threat from anywhere on the court.

When he splashed in a 3-pointer from the left wing midway through the first half, it was just his 13th of the season, but it was the first of four he’d knock down against the Tigers. While Symir Torrence and Benny Williams combined to shoot 0-for-5 from deep and Girard connected on just 2-of-6, Mintz was using the space Clemson’s defense gave him to great effect. Boeheim told Mintz to “keep fighting” and continue to shoot 3s, hoping to gradually coach the freshman into a deep scoring threat.

“I think it’s confidence. (Boeheim) is allowing me to shoot them,” Mintz said.

Mintz wasn’t a 3-point threat at Oak Hill Academy, rather bursting onto the scene and national rankings by taking over games as a score-first point guard that drove to the bucket at will. Mintz continues to drive, loop around defenders and toss up acrobatic shots that seem to will themselves into the hoop. Broadcasters have compared his shots and plays to players like Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash throughout the season. But those open lanes have begun to dry up, especially against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

Nine points against Illinois and Notre Dame, 7-for-19 from the field against North Carolina, a career-low three points in 31 minutes against the Hurricanes. The clear paths he used to take to the hoop, contorting himself around defenders, became narrower. So, he finally added the 3-point shot. It wouldn’t save the Orange against Clemson Wednesday night, nor will he enjoy that same space if he continues to show he’s worthy of attention beyond the arc.

It showed that Mintz is a skilled freshman who needed time to mature in college basketball and is heading in an exciting direction, one that could help Syracuse next year, should he decide to stay. He’s had games with 10 assists, with five rebounds, with five steals. Now, he has a perfect shooting performance from deep under his belt, and a trajectory that could include becoming a 3-point threat.

“I’m not much of a freshman anymore. We’re in the last stretch of the season,” Mintz said.