Syracuse men’s and women’s track teams excel at invitationals in Boston and Ithaca this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse traveled to Cornell for the Kane Invitational and Boston for the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational this weekend. Both the men’s and women’s track teams each produced strong showings.

Kicking off the weekend at Boston University, Syracuse only sent 4 athletes into the field for the men’s 4000 meter distance medley — Kevin Robertson, Elijah Mallard, Ruben Rojas Betances, and Karl Winter. The relay team put together a stellar performance as Syracuse secured a third-place finish (9:44.72).

In Ithaca, Syracuse competed across 15 different events for the Kane Invitational. The Orange opened the day with the preliminary rounds for the 60 meter hurdles. On the men’s side, three sprinters qualified for the finals as Jaheem Hayles, David Peters, and Anthony Vasquez clocked in at 8.03, 8.15, and 8.18 seconds respectively.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire led the way for Syracuse, finishing 1st in the preliminary rounds (8.58) while Peyton Rollins, Kirstyn Schechter, and CJ Fox also earned spots in the finals.

The 60m dash preliminary heats took to the track next. In the men’s 60m dash, Trei Thorogood and Daijon Richards stood out for the Syracuse sprinters. Thorogood posted the top time in the prelims, running a 6.79 as Richards ran the seventh-fastest qualifying time (7.05).

Kahniya James followed up Thorogood’s performance with a top qualifying time of her own in the women’s 60m dash preliminary rounds (7.67). Three more Syracuse sprinters met the qualifying mark, as Colaire (7.83), Rollins (7.94), and Kaleia Arrington (7.86) joined James in qualifying for the finals.

The 60m hurdle finals kicked off the Kane Invitational’s last events. Colaire secured her first win of the indoor season, closing out the finals in 8.53 seconds. Rollins, Schechter, and Fox placed fifth, seventh, and eighth respectively.

On the men’s side, Hayles secured second place in the 60m hurdle finals in 7.91 seconds, narrowly missing another first-place finish. Vasquez also collected another medal for Syracuse—closing out the race in third place (8.06).

The 60-meter dash finals garnered similar results for the Orange. Thorogood replicated his performance from the preliminary rounds in the finals, securing first place (6.77). In the women’s 60m finals, James and Arrington took home second and third place—finishing the race in 7.49 and 7.75 seconds.

As for the women’s 300m, Arrington put together yet another performance while simultaneously earning her first 1st-place finish this season (40.57). In the women’s 400m, Catriona McKeown joined fellow teammates Arrington and Colaire as the first-year sprinter secured her first collegiate win, setting a personal best (1:01.86).

The next event of the day was the men’s 800m finals where the Orange placed two more spots on the podium. Alexander Segarra placed first in the final (1:58.42) as Ryder Kriley took third place (2:01.18).

James Nmah added one more medal to Syracuse’s collection in the men’s 200m finals, closing out the finals with a time of 22.54.

Syracuse will compete in Clemson for the Clemson Tiger Paw and return to Boston for the David Heremy Valentine invitationals next weekend.