Syracuse jumps to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse rankings after another top 5 win

Syracuse now ranks No. 2 in the nation on the Inside Lacrosse Women/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaching Association rankings. Following two top-five wins in the season’s first two weeks, the Orange jumped three spots from their preseason ranking and two spots from last week. Syracuse earned five first-place votes, its first of the season, and 603 points.

North Carolina remained at No. 1, earning 20 first-place votes and totaling 619 points. No one else secured first-place votes. Northwestern (573 pts.), Boston College (540) and Stony Brook (518) now rank ahead of No. 6 Maryland (501).

Last week’s victory over then-No. 2 Maryland was a one-sided affair, a 20-11 Orange victory in which they never trailed once. And in week one, Syracuse won a back-and-forth game with No. 3 Northwestern 16-15, as Meaghan Tyrrell scored three clutch points in the final three minutes.

On the offensive end, Tyrrell earned six assists against Northwestern and 11 points against Maryland, both career highs. Megan Carney scored four goals in both games. Defensively, goalie Delaney Sweitzer collected two-straight career highs in saves with 11 and 13.

The Syracuse defense has been “starting to trust each other more,” said head coach Kayla Treanor after the win over the Terrapins, which leads to more offense. Last week, that offense “moved the ball where we wanted to,” Tyrrell said, to the tune of 20 points.

No. 2 Syracuse will face Binghamton today at the JMA Wireless Dome at 4 p.m. It then travels to Pittsburgh for its first Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.