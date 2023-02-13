Syracuse jumps to No. 4 on Inside Lacrosse rankings after defeating Northwestern

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association weekly poll after defeating then-No. 4 Northwestern 16-15 on Saturday. The Wildcats dropped to No. 5 while North Carolina, Maryland and Boston College remain ranked No. 1 to No. 3, respectively.

Against the Wildcats, Megan Carney led Syracuse with four goals while Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Ward, Maddy Baxter, Emma Tyrrell and Olivia Adamson all totaled multiple scores. Meaghan tallied a game-high six assists for eight points and Katie Goodale also produced four caused turnovers.

Northwestern’s Izzy Scane had scored with just under 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. And after the Wildcats won the ensuing draw, Goodale deflected a pass and regained possession for Syracuse to run out the clock.

Syracuse will continue its three-game homestand when Maryland visits on Friday followed by Binghamton next Monday.